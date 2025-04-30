Deepak Pareek Wins 'Best Show Host' Award in the Arts & Entertainment Category in India Audio Summit & Awards 2025 for his Podcast- 'The Chill Hour'

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30: Deepak Pareek, storyteller, media entrepreneur, and the voice behind the much-loved podcast 'The Chill Hour', has been awarded 'Best Show Host' in the Arts & Entertainment category at the prestigious India Audio Summit & Awards 2025. With this honour, Deepak Pareek's heartfelt podcast journey has earned national recognition which marks a defining moment in Pareek's journey as a content creator dedicated to meaningful, unfiltered conversations.

Launched with a simple yet powerful vision to create a space for real talk, vulnerability, and personal growth, The Chill Hour Podcast has now become a staple in India's growing podcasting scene. Over the course of 100 episodes, Deepak has hosted a wide range of voices from across industries: celebrated actors like Gajraj Rao, Adah Sharma, and Raghav Juyal; cultural icons like Shalini Passi; and rising stars from the worlds of sport, comedy, entrepreneurship, and art. His interviews dive deep into topics including mental health, self-improvement, relationships, creator economy, true crime, and modern-day identity.

Reacting to the win, Deepak Pareek said, "This award means the world to me, not just because it recognizes the work, but because it celebrates honest storytelling. The Chill Hour started as a passion project, a quiet space for real conversations in a loud world. To see it grow into something that touches so many lives, and now to be acknowledged on this stage, feels both surreal and deeply grounding. This one is for every guest who's trusted me with their story, and every listener who's made space in their lives for these conversations."

From producing compelling conversations to building a thriving community of over 4 lakh followers, Deepak's work continues to bridge storytelling with purpose. With this award, The Chill Hour enters an exciting new chapter, one that promises deeper dialogues, wider reach, and a growing impact on India's cultural conversation.

Created and hosted by Deepak Pareek, 'The Chill Hour' is a podcast that brings together voices across entertainment, entrepreneurship, wellness, and culture for raw, reflective conversations. The podcast has completed 100 episodes and is available on all major audio & video platforms.

Among the other notable winners, Akashwani won a total of six Awards in various categories and former Union Minister Smriti Irani's programme 'Nai Soch Nai Kahani - A Radio Journey with Smriti Irani' was named Series of the Year on radio at the India Audio Summit and Awards, IASA 2025.

The third edition of the IASA awards was held in Mumbai on 25th April, 2025. Director General of Akashwani Dr Pragya Paliwal Gaur graced the India Audio Summit and Awards 2025 as the guest of honour. India Audio Summit and Awards is a pioneering initiative dedicated to recognizing and honouring exceptional audio excellence and audio content production across India's vibrant landscape. This platform seeks out and celebrates the most captivating and ground- breaking audio content, showcased on diverse platforms, from the realm of audiobooks to podcasts, radio, audio advertising and cutting-edge technology. The celebration embodies a rigorous evaluation process, ensuring a fair and unbiased forum for acknowledging trailblazing achievements.

