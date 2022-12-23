Deepika Padukone wears Louis Vuitton while presenting the FIFA World Cup Trophy in its Louis Vuitton Trunk at the FIFA World Cup Final Match

Deepika Padukone is accompanied by Iker Casillas, Spanish World Champion 2010.

Deepika Padukone wears an orange sleeveless parka with gatherings, a cotton poplin self-tie shirt, a black silk midi skirt with a chain belt and black leather Donna high boots.

"Victory Travels in Louis Vuitton": For the fourth consecutive FIFA World CupTM, Louis Vuitton has created the trunk to carry the official FIFA World CupTM Trophy. The titanium-covered, special-order trunk-designed and handmade by expert artisans in the Maison's atelier in Asnieres, France- transports football's greatest prize.

Indeed, this contemporary creation continues Louis Vuitton's tradition of creating trunks to transport and present trophies for the world's most anticipated and highly prized sporting events.

