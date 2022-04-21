Deepti and Deepak Gupta release new song "Mean" under Treasure Records

Under the leadership of the entrepreneurial duo, Deepti Gupta and her husband Deepak Gupta, Treasure Records launches its new song named "Mean".

The song showcases college romance, featuring for the first time Actress and influencer Sameeksha Sud and Actor Avinash Mishra, and their chemistry in the music video has been appreciated by a large number of their fans after the actors posted the first look of the song.

It has been sung by Ramya, Teenu Arora composed the music, and Sidhaant Sachdev is the director the song video.

The song video presents a college scene where the female lead calls the male lead as "Mean" as he is always preoccupied with his friends and does not gives her much attention. Although in the end the male protagonist apologises and they come together.

The makers of this song comprises of the incredible duo, Deepti Gupta and Deepak Gupta who are constantly progressing and broadening its horizons by introducing outstanding talent to the music industry and producing songs with the potential to refresh the masses with magical mixes.

Talking about what all things should be kept in mind before creating a music video, Deepak Gupta stated, "The story behind the lyrics is what makes a good music video. The video should depict the story in an emotional manner. Music videos that are pointless do not tell the story that they should tell and instead leave their audience with a catchy song but not a beautiful story to remember. Music videos, like movies, should elicit an emotional response from the audience. Because it is, in some ways, a mini-movie that tells a story through song and instruments."

Further talking about her perspective of success, Deepti Gupta stated, "Hard work is unquestionably the key to success. What we earn through hard work brings us more happiness than what we get through a lucky break. As humans, we want to accomplish a lot in life. These things require a lot of effort to become a reality.

Poverty is not a curse; ideality is. When we squander our time, time squanders us. Anyone who works hard can achieve success. Great people were born in cottages but died in palatial settings. As a result, it demonstrates how great work can lead to success. When you begin to work hard, you will notice a difference in your life. You will become more focused and disciplined in your work."

Deepak Gupta and Deepti Gupta are unquestionably pushing to new horizons with the magic of their Treasure Tales Media creation. Despite their disparate backgrounds, the couple had always hoped to accomplish something that would bring them joy. Deepti Gupta and her husband Deepak Gupta come from a variety of professional backgrounds. Unlike most people, the couple chose to expand their business and aim for something more creative, which would provide them with more exposure to the world of cinematic arts. That is how Treasure Tales Media began.

