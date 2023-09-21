Deerika Hypermart Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi With Grand Festivities at Mall 51

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 21: Deerika Hypermart and Mall 51, located in Sector 51, Gurugram, today announced the commencement of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, marking the auspicious Shubh Aarambh of Ganpati Sthapana. The festivities have continued starting September 19, until September 28th, allowing all customers and fellow residents to immerse themselves in the divine spirit of the festival.

At the heart of the celebrations is the magnificent 20ft tall pandal, one of the tallest in Gurugram, specially crafted to welcome Lord Ganesha and mark new beginnings. The Mall 51 family extends a warm invitation to everyone to be a part of the Ganpati Mahotsav and seek the divine blessings of Bappa during this joyous occasion.

As part of the celebration, shoppers can avail of incredible deals and discounts, ensuring a delightful shopping experience. It's the perfect time to shop big and save more.

The Deerika App will provide customers with maximum cashback through exclusive online deals, all conveniently accessible at their fingertips. Currently serving in Gurugram, Deerika is excited to offer an aggressive promotion this month: "Shop for Rs 499 and get Rs 100 Cashback in your Deerika wallet", valid for the first order and, for new users. In addition, Deerika Plus members enjoy an exclusive 5% discount on top of existing offers, adding to the savings. Customers can now choose their preferred delivery time for added convenience.

Speaking on the occasion, Akash Anand, Managing Director, Deerika Hypermart, commented, "We are overjoyed to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi at Mall 51. Our grand pandal is a symbol of our reverence for Lord Ganesha and the blessings he brings for new beginnings. We invite all our esteemed customers and fellow residents to join us in this divine celebration and seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. As you immerse yourself in the festive spirit, avail amazing deals and discounts-our way of making this festival even more special. Come, be a part of the Ganpati Mahotsav, shop big, save more, and let the blessings of Lord Ganesha illuminate our lives."

