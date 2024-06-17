Defile de Mode Season 3: A Spectacular Show by NSAM Institute

Kharghar (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: Défilé de Mode Season 3, organized by the NSAM Institute (National Skills Arts and Management), was a resounding success, leaving the audience enthralled with a spectacular display of talent and creativity.

The evening commenced with a Meet and Greet session hosted by the IFBEC Council, focusing on accelerating the growth of fashion entrepreneurs. The show began with blessings from Lord Ganesha, graced by our esteemed Chief Guest, Actor Yajuvendra Singh, Founder Hon Dr. Neeru Jain, Actress Vaanya Aggarwal, and jury members Jay Lapasia and Dipti Bharwani.

Held at the Occasions Banquet in Kharghar, the event was star-studded. Alongside our chief guests, the audience was dazzled by the presence of celebrity stylist Jay Lapasia, plus-size model and celebrity designer Dipti Bharwani, and a distinguished panel of Guests of Honor, including Designer Amit Shah (Founder of Battle Harbor Design Studio), Producer and Art Director Sanjay Singh Kakran, Educationalist Bhavesh Parmar, Designer Sagar Kaderkar (Founder of Kadresian), and Celebrity Nail Artist Bhavna Dargar.

The show kicked off with the mesmerizing sequence by the first-year students, who showcased their designs on the theme “Duality.” Their creativity and innovation were beyond expectations, with Shaikh Sharfaa emerging as the winner.

Next, the second-year students took the stage with their men’s collection, embodying the edgy “Rip and Rock” theme. Priti Gupta was declared the winner for her outstanding designs.

The third-year students presented their Graduation Collections, culminating in a nail-biting finish. Each sequence was exceptional, but it was Shreya Prajapat who claimed victory with her stunning collection, “Deep Sea Glam.”

The event’s success was a testament to the leadership of Director Ayush Jain and his dedicated team, led by HOD Poonam Lohar, Professors Sunita Nasta, Pooja Gharat, Sameera Sheikh, and Shaheen. The show was a vivid celebration of fashion, creativity, and dedication. Director Ayush Jain extended heartfelt thanks to everyone involved, especially the backend team and the essential partners who made the show a grand success. The event was brilliantly anchored by HOD Archana Agarkar, adding a lively charm to the evening.

Hon Dr. Neeru Jain shared her visionary outlook through Défilé de Mode, emphasizing the institute’s commitment to nurturing future designers. Actor Yajuvendra Singh wished all the designers a bright and successful future.

The night concluded with the felicitation of the Guests of Honor, partners, and winners, leaving the audience with cherished memories and anticipation for future seasons.

