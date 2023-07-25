Defying the Norm: Virtual Concert wins Concert of the Year award over live performances

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25: Tagglabs, leading digital solutions and event tech company, proudly announces its recent accolade at the prestigious WOW Awards Asia 2023. The company has been honoured with a silver WOW award for its exceptional work in the category of "Concert of the Year" (over 10,000 attendees). It surpassed grand live concerts by renowned artists like Diljit Dosanjh and the Backstreet Boys, as well as other international artists.

This recognition comes as a result of Tagglabs' innovative creation of the virtual metaverse - The TVS Motoverse, in collaboration with the esteemed TVS Motor Company, to launch their revolutionary TVS Raider. Adding to the remarkable achievement, TVS Motoverse received not only the silver WOW award but also a Creative Abby - Digital at Goafest 2023.

The TVS Motoverse transported audiences into a cutting-edge 3D virtual world, where they had the unique opportunity to witness Armaan Malik's groundbreaking first-ever virtual live music concert. With over 25,000 enthusiastic participants logging in to experience the mesmerising 60-minute concert, the event was an outstanding success.

What set Tagglabs apart as a visionary leader in experiential marketing was their pioneering use of state-of-the-art Motion-capture technology, allowing them to teleport Armaan Malik seamlessly from the real to the virtual world. Attendees could relish the live concert experience from the comfort of their homes, offering unparalleled convenience and accessibility.

The virtual event celebrated the launch of TVS Raider's "Wicked Update" TFT console, captivating over 25,000 viewers and engaging more than 10,000 logged-in participants. Tagglabs' prowess in merging technology, storytelling, and the influence of renowned artists like Armaan Malik created an extraordinary experience that resonated deeply with the target audience.

"Tagglabs is humbled and thrilled to be honoured at WOW Awards Asia 2023," said Pankaj Yadav, CEO at Tagglabs. "We are grateful for the platform that WOW Awards provides to showcase our passion for pushing the boundaries of experiential marketing. Our collaboration with TVS Motor Company in creating an immersive music concert experience within TVS Motoverse truly exemplifies the power of innovative storytelling and captivating technology."

This triumph reaffirms Tagglabs' position as an industry pioneer, reshaping the landscape of experiential marketing. With a visionary approach, cutting-edge solutions, and an unparalleled ability to create immersive experiences, Tagglabs continues to be the preferred choice for businesses aiming to forge profound connections with their audiences.

