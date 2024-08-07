Delhi Duty Free Celebrates 14 Years of Excellence with Kogei Collection Launch from The House of Suntory

Delhi Duty Free (DDFS) commemorated its 14th anniversary with an exclusive event in partnership with Suntory Global Spirits, celebrating the launch of the exquisite Kogei Collection from The House of Suntory. Held at the prestigious Oberoi, Gurgaon, this luxurious evening brought together Delhi-NCR's most discerning elite, known for their refined taste in luxury and rare spirits. The highlight of the evening was the collaboration with Vir Sanghvi, a noted food and lifestyle journalist widely read across India. The lead picture has all the key senior executive team members; from Left to Right: Abhijit Das – Head Marketing – Delhi Duty Free, Rajesh Arora - GMR Airports Ltd, Entrepreneur – Ramola Bachaan, Vire Sanghvi – Journalist, Ashish Chopra –CEO, DDFS, Rajiv Madan CFO -DDFS, Mandeep Thakral from Beam Suntory.

Delhi Duty-Free is proud to present the exclusive Kogei Collection, which comprises Yamazaki Peated Malt Spanish Oak and the Hakushu Peated Malt Spanish Oak. This collection epitomizes ‘Kogei,’ meaning ‘traditional Japanese craft,’ and is available exclusively in travel retail. The blend results from meticulous exploration, harmoniously fusing peated malt and Spanish oak to deepen Yamazaki’s signature flavors and push the boundaries of Hakushu’s gently smoky herbaceous profile. In partnership with the renowned Chiso kimono house, the Kogei Collection's packaging and label designs are inspired by actual kimonos and the stunning natural surroundings of both distilleries.

The celebration began with a sophisticated cocktail hour, followed by Vir Sanghvi's introductory note about his passion for great whisky and the unparalleled shopping experience at Delhi Duty Free. This was followed by a culinary masterpiece—an authentic Japanese dinner masterfully crafted by renowned chefs Randy Pielago Cultivo and Shailender Rawal. Each exquisite dish was paired with Suntory’s finest whiskies: Toki, Hibiki, and Yamazaki, accompanied by insightful commentary from Mr. Rohan Jelkie, The Blend – Advocacy Manager for Suntory Global Spirits.

To fully immerse guests in Suntory’s rich heritage, the event’s décor drew inspiration from the iconic Yamazaki and Hakushu distilleries, creating an ambiance that transported attendees to the heart of Japan. The pinnacle of the evening was the grand unveiling of the Kogei Collection from The House of Suntory, led by distinguished lifestyle journalist Vir Sanghvi, alongside Alasdair Dickinson, General Manager- Emerging Markets Suntory Global Spirits, Ashish Chopra - CEO of DDFS, and Rajesh Arora - CEO- Business Development, JV's & Adjacencies, GMR Airports Ltd.

This milestone event not only celebrated the 14th anniversary of Delhi Duty Free but also underscored the successful partnership with Suntory Global Spirits. The collaboration aims to elevate the luxury spirits market and provide an unparalleled experience for connoisseurs. The guest list featured a diverse array of notable individuals from various fields, including corporate leaders, businessmen, bankers, bloggers, fashion consultants, and artists. This unforgettable evening highlighted the exceptional craftsmanship and heritage of Suntory Global Spirits and reinforced Delhi Duty Free’s dedication to offering the finest products and experiences to their esteemed clientele.

Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored publication and does not involve any journalistic or editorial participation from Lokmat Times. Lokmat Times disclaims any responsibility or liability for the information, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations, or any other content featured in the article.