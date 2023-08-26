Delhi Machine Tool Expo 2023 inaugurated on a grand note

(L-R) Jibak Dasgupta, Director General – CEO, IMTMA, Ravi Raghavan, President, IMTMA, Bharat Bhushan, Director, Tubetech Equipment Pvt. Ltd, Rajendra S. Rajamane, VP, IMTMA at the inauguration

New Delhi (India), August 26: Delhi Machine Tool Expo 2023 (DMTX 2023), Northern India’s largest B2B machine tool exhibition got underway on 24th August 2023. The exhibition was inaugurated by Bharat Bhushan, Director, Tubetech Equipment Pvt. Ltd. at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Ravi Raghavan, President, Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers’ Association (IMTMA), Rajendra S. Rajamane, Vice President, IMTMA and Jibak Dasgupta, Director General and CEO, IMTMA were present at the inauguration.

The four-day expo will be a platform to demonstrate the latest cutting-edge technologies built by Indian machine tool manufacturers.

Around 250 exhibitors from India and overseas are participating in DMTX 2023 occupying an exhibition space of around 12,000 square metres. The latest trends in metal cutting and metal forming including automation and robotics, tooling systems, are being showcased. Metrology Expo, Weld Expo, and Digital Manufacturing are being held as concurrent shows. Nearly 15,000 visitors are expected to visit the show over the next three days.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Raghavan said, “Indian manufacturing is undergoing a remarkable transformation, and the progress is palpable. The pace of advancements in the manufacturing sector has accelerated with substantial opportunities for innovation. This expo provides an ideal platform to participate and contribute in novel and impactful ways. The trajectory of growth is poised to outpace the progress of the past decades.”

Bharat Bhushan, Director of Tube Tech Equipment Pvt. Ltd, spoke of the resurgence in the industry’s vitality: “Delhi Machine Tool Expo presents an unparalleled opportunity for individuals and businesses within the region to immerse themselves in this showcase of manufacturing excellence. The industry has swiftly rebounded from the challenges posed by the pandemic, and we are currently witnessing a resounding boom in the manufacturing sector.”

The industrial clusters from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and other states from Northern, Western and Eastern regions of India would be able to source the latest manufacturing technologies from DMTX 2023. The expo will serve as a transformative platform for the industries from these regions, enabling them to upgrade their existing capabilities.

For more info, log on to https://www.mtx.co.in/

Formed in 1946, IMTMA is the apex body of the Indian machine tool industry and plays an important role in its development through various advocacy measures. IMTMA has supported the setting up of institutions such as the Advanced Machine Tool Testing Facility and Advanced Manufacturing Technology Development Centre and worked closely with the government to set up a first-of-its-kind machine tool park in Karnataka.

IMTMA has been at the forefront of skill development through its Technology Centres in Bengaluru, Pune and Gurugram. Its flagship show IMTEX is one of the leading global machine tool exhibitions. IMTMA also organizes seminars, summits, and regional expos to develop the manufacturing industry. A state-of-the-art exhibition venue – Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) set up by IMTMA acts as an ecosystem for the development of exhibitions and events in India.

