Delhi's Culinary Event of the Year: Slurrp Great Indian Cookout brings Nation's Homechefs together

New Delhi [India], October 12: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium witnessed a culinary revolution as thousands gathered to participate in a one-of-a-kind cooking extravaganza. From October 6th to 8th, 2023, the highly anticipated Slurrp Great Indian CookoutDelhi Edition cemented its status as the largest live cooking competition of its kind.

The event drawing a diverse crowd from across the Capital, the cookout not only showcased India's top celebrity chefs but also a massive crowd of food enthusiasts that embraced the grandeur of the Slurrp Great Indian Cookout. Some of India's most esteemed culinary maestros, including Padmashree Sanjeev Kapoor, Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur, Celebrity Chef Harpal Sokhi, Chef Anahita Dhondy, Chef Nishant Choubey and Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria, and more, came together to conduct cooking masterclasses, share invaluable tips, and delight visitors with a range of delectable creations. This marked a historic moment as slurrp.com extended a special invitation to Delhi-based home chefs and culinary enthusiasts, inviting them to stand alongside esteemed celebrity chefs on stage and craft their signature dishes.

Slurrp is more than just a food app; it is India's first AI-powered recommendation engine for food and drink recipes. With a vast database of over 5 lakh home chef communities, 3.5 lakh recipes, and 4.6 million users, Slurrp offers hyper-personalized meal suggestions to users. It empowers individuals to select recipes based on their preferences, providing detailed information on calories, nutrition, cuisine choices, health considerations, allergy alerts, and ingredient preferences.

"We love our community of home chefs, and the community makes Slurrp.com one of the most loved food and recipe websites. The success of Slurrp Great Indian Cookout was a testament to the fact that we are doing everything possible to make sure that the home chefs get their share of bite in the ever-evolving food space in India", said Avinash Mudaliar, CEO-Co-Founder, Slurrp.com.

In addition to the cookout, Slurrp App hosted a digital contest open to all Delhi-based food enthusiasts and home chefs, inviting them to share their best recipes. The winners received a coveted personalized, signed appreciation certificate, slurrp goodies, and a generous voucher worth Rs 50,000.

Due to the overwhelming response and popularity of the initiative, plans are already underway to expand this dynamic festival to various cities, promising even more extravagant experiences in the years to come.

