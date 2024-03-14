Delve into the Depths of the Human Spirit with “Gambles of the Heart’ by Karishma Udit Chhatrapati- Published by Kalamos Literary Services LLP”

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14: Renowned Emotional Wellness Expert and pro-aging advocate, Karishma Udit Chhatrapati, unveils her latest literary masterpiece, “Gambles of the Heart,” inviting readers on an extraordinary journey of healing, forgiveness, and the triumph of the human spirit.

Set against the backdrop of modern-day India, “Gambles of the Heart” intricately weaves together the lives of Nida Mehra, an addiction recovery coach, and Paresh Shah, a former day-trading speculator and gambler seeking redemption. As the story unfolds, readers are drawn into a narrative rich with emotional depth, exploring themes of loss, addiction, and the redemptive power of human connection.

At its core, “Gambles of the Heart” delves into the complexities of addiction—not just to substances or habits, but to the patterns that shape our lives. Through the compelling characters of Nida and Paresh, author Karishma Udit Chhatrapati offers profound insights into the human condition, urging readers to confront their own shadows and embrace the possibility of change.

Karishma’s background in psychology shines through in her nuanced portrayal of the ‘Wounded Healer’ archetype—a central theme in the book. Through Nida and Paresh’s journey towards healing, readers are invited to reflect on the transformative power of forgiveness, both for oneself and others. “Gambles of the Heart” is a celebration of the imperfectly perfect human experience, challenging societal perceptions on wellness and aging, and advocating for a deeper appreciation of life’s diverse tapestry.

With its heartfelt exploration of the human spirit’s triumph over adversity, “Gambles of the Heart” promises to resonate deeply with readers from all walks of life. Whether you’re seeking inspiration, healing, or simply a captivating story that captures the essence of resilience, this book is a must-read.

In the words of author Karishma Udit Chhatrapati, “Gambles of the Heart” is more than just a story—it’s an experience that offers comfort, understanding, and the affirmation that it’s never too late to start anew.”

Publisher's Note

“Anuj Kumar, from Kalamos Literary Services LLP, raves about ‘Gambles of the Heart,’ heralding it as a poignant narrative that skillfully navigates the intricate realms of the human psyche. With its compelling characters and heartfelt exploration of redemption, this book stands as a testament to Karishma Udit Chhatrapati’s prowess as a storyteller.”

For Readers: Why Buy This Book

“Dive into the depths of the human spirit with ‘Gambles of the Heart’ and embark on a journey of redemption and resilience. This compelling tale offers profound insights into the complexities of addiction, the power of forgiveness, and the beauty of second chances. Whether you’re facing your own battles or simply seeking inspiration, ‘Gambles of the Heart’ promises to be a memorable addition to your collection. Don’t miss out on this transformative reading experience!”

For further information, review copies, or interview requests, please contact:

Media Contact:

Name: Anuj Kumar

Email: info@kalamos.co.in

About the Author

Karishma Udit Chhatrapati, an Emotional Wellness Expert with over 20 years of experience, is now also a TEDx speaker, recognized for her insightful talk on the transformative power of ‘Intrapathy’ or self-empathy. In her TEDx talk at Hiranandani Foundation School International on February 17, 2024, she eloquently explores how ‘Intrapathy’ can revolutionize our emotional landscape, fostering resilience, and enriching interpersonal connections. Drawing from her diverse background as a Life Coach, Psychotherapist, Counselling Psychologist, Breathwork, Meditation & Mindfulness Mentor, Lifestyle Consultant, Corporate Trainer, Inspirational Speaker, and Writer, Karishma envisions a world where individuals thrive with emotional well-being. Her mission to inspire hearts and elevate minds resonates deeply as she advocates for the acceptance of emotions as a spectrum of possibilities. Join her journey of self-discovery and emotional empowerment, unlocking the power to build bridges that connect us emotionally to the world. Learn more about Karishma’s work and her TEDx talk at https://www.ted.com/tedx or https://youtu.be/8I3_r6BDzUg?si=BjV-kJ8IibpspHCT .

Book Details

Title: Gambles of the Heart

Author: Karishma Udit Chhatrapati

Genre: Contemporary Fiction

Publisher: Kalamos Literary Services LLP

Publication Date: 26-02-2024

ISBN: 9789391142803

Available on: All major online portals and selected offline bookstores

Follow Karishma Udit Chhatrapati

Website: https://www.karishmachhatrapati.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/karishma_inspires/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/karishma-chhatrapati/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/karishma.udit.chhatrapati

Discover the transformative power of “Gambles of the Heart” today!

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor