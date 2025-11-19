Democratic Sangha Announces the Change Makers List 2025

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 19: Democratic Sangha is a social reform organization working to strengthen democracy in India with a non-partisan approach. Founded by activist ChaitanyaMRSK and actor Regena Cassandra, it has announced its Change Makers List 2025, honoring individuals who are transforming India through bold ideas, innovation, and social impact. The annual list celebrates the visionaries, disruptors, and catalysts reshaping India. Spanning industries from business and policy to art, technology, media, and activism, this list honors individuals who are not just excelling in their fields but actively challenging the status quo and driving meaningful, systemic change.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Chaitanya MRSK, Activist and Founder of Democratic Sangha, said, "India is at an inflection point, and the country's future will be defined by those who bring courage, creativity, and compassion to nation-building. The Change Makers List is our way of spotlighting these exceptional individuals whose work strengthens democratic values and empowers citizens and

Co-Founder and actor Regina Cassandra added, "These change makers represent the spirit of a more inclusive and forward-thinking India."

The Changemakers featured in the Annual Changemaker list are then presented with the Changemaker Award at Democratic Sangha's Annual Forum, a landmark gathering that brings together policymakers, Changemakers, civic leaders, scholars, and engaged citizens to reflect on the evolving state of democracy and envision pathways toward a more inclusive and compassionate society. Past honorees include Right Livelihood Awardee and Dalit activist Dr. Ruth Manorama, actor and climate activist Bhumi Pednekar, Designer Dhruv Kapoor, UNDP Youth Champion and actor Sanjana Sanghi, award-winning journalist Dhanya Rajendran, and Oscar-winning singer Rahul Sipligun

Here are the names of the awardees along with their respective areas of work:

1. Anish Gawande: Young Political Leader & LGBTQ+ Advocate | Spokesperson Nationalist Congress Party

2. Arjun Bahl: Urban Art Innovator & Co-Founder, Start India Foundation

3. Ashok Shanker Rathod: Visionary Youth Leader & Founder, OSCAR Foundation

4. Akash Mehta: Environmental Specialist & Conservationist | Founder Fable and Mane

5. Akshat Rajan: Wellness Visionary & Founder, Akiko Wellness

6. Colonel Christopher John Rego: Colonel (Corps of Engineers), Indian Army, and Founder of Sunbird Trust

7. Chaitanya Prabhu: Youth Democracy Catalyst & Founder, Mark Your Presence

8. Conor Byrnes: Integrative Yoga & Neuroscience Facilitator | Advanced Certified Jivamukti Yoga Teacher

9. Ddharaniikota Ssuyodhan: International Corporate Lawyer and CSR Leader

10. Dhanvita Sathyanand: Sustainable Packaging Pioneer & Co-Founder, Aecoz Bioware

11. Eka Lakhani: Costume Visionary & Fashion Stylist for Indian Cinema

12. Eddie Stern: Yoga teacher, author, and lecturer

13. Jayesh Ranjan (IAS): Special Chief Secretary to the Government of Telangana, and CEO of the Industry & Investment Cell (in the Chief Minister's Office) and SPEED initiative, Government of Telangana

14. Japleen Pasricha: Media Pioneer & Feminist Voice | Founder- Director, Feminism in India

15. Karishma Swali: Visionary Fashion & Craft Leader | Creative Director & Managing Director Chanakya International

16. Karan Raj Kohli and Viraj Kapur: Lifestyle Entrepreneur & Co-Founder, CEO of Salt Oral Care

17. Kavya Potluri: Jewellery Visionary & Founder- Designer of Kavya Potluri

18. Kiruba Munusamy: Constitutional Advocate & Dalit Women's Rights Champion, Founder-Executive Director Legal Initiative for Equality (LIFE)

19. Laila Khan: Education Philanthropist & Co-Founder, Hi-Vision Foundation

20. Manavi Rai: Animal Welfare Champion & Founder, Udgaz Rescue Initiative

21. Mamta Mohandas: Actor * Playback Singer * Producer Leading Voice in South Indian Cinema

22. Pernia Qureshi: Fashion Entrepreneur & Creative Director| Founder of Pernia's Pop-Up Shop

23. Payal S. Kanwar: Strategic Economic Diplomat & Director General, IFCCI

24. Dr. Prajwala Addagatla: Managing Director & Gynecologist, Sri Abhaya Multi-Specialty Trust Hospital

25. Ratna Reddy: Education Visionary & Philanthropist| Founder, CHIREC & Veni Rao Foundation

26. Ravi Reddy: Social Entrepreneur & Water, Access Champion | Founder, Community Pure Water

27. Dr. M. Regeena Jeppiaar: Murli, Visionary Education Leader & Founder-Chair, Jeppiaar Group of Institutions

28. Raghavi Shukla: Emerging Litigation Specialist & Queer-Rights Advocate

29. Sakshi Sindwani: Inclusive Fashion Trailblazer & Body-Positivity Champion

30. Sandhya Raju: Classical Dance Visionary & Choreographer Producer

31. Shreya Ghodawa.: Sustainability & Climate Justice Leader | Founder, Sustainable Guides & India Ambassador, SHE Changes Climate

32. Shruti Singh: Fashion & Textile Designer | Surface-Pattern, Specialist & Sustainability Advocate

33. Sourav Das: Visionary Textile Designer & Hand-loom Revivalist | Founder and Creative Director of eponymous fashion label "Sourav Das"

34. Dr Sumanas Koulagi: Scholar-Practitioner of Democratic, Decentralization & Swaraj Development | Trustee, Janapada Seva Trust

35. Vivek Gilani: Social Change & Sustainability, Architect | Founder, cBalance

