Denali Advanced Integration to drive expansion in India with appointment of Hari Haran, Executive Vice President of Digital Services and Head of International Operations

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 10 (/PRNewswire): Denali Advanced Integration, a leading global technology integrator, is continuing to make investments in India where they will continue to expand sales and operations to support the global business. Earlier this year, Denali announced the appointment of Hari Haran as Executive Vice President (EVP) of Digital Services and Head of International Operations. In his new role, Haran will lead Denali's Digital Services business providing enterprise customers digital solutions that will drive increased efficiency and productivity, lower operational costs, improved customer experience, and faster decision-making. In addition, he will be responsible for Denali's Operations in Europe, India, and APAC.

With more than 50 employees across four locations in India, Denali has been investing in India for more than five years. With the hire of Haran, Denali intends to continue its focus on making India an integral part of its global operations by creating a global delivery center from where they will deliver all the software and services. In addition, Denali will be hiring and looking to attract skilled professionals from the region's rich pool of technical and developmental talent. Haran will be traveling extensively across India for the purpose of adding additional leadership, sales and operational talent to Denali's current world-class team in the region.

Haran joins Denali as a veteran in digital transformation services, IT products, software and engineering services. Most recently, he was President and Chief Revenue Officer at Xoriant, a leading global engineering services company with strong expertise in digital engineering and emerging technologies, where he was responsible for driving profitable growth of their Digital Services Division. Prior to Xoriant, he was president of Global Sales, Marketing and Business at Sasken, an embedded systems product engineering services company. Throughout his 30-year career, Haran has held several sales, services and operations leadership positions for major Service Providers (SPs) and other compes including Aricent, AT&T, Bell Labs, Longboard, Lucent Technologies, Persistent and Openwave Systems.

"Hari's experience in digital transformation and emerging technologies is a strong fit for Denali and our global customers," said Robert Vrij, CEO of Denali. "He has worked with some of the largest SPs in the world, across many of our key verticals. We are excited to have Hari on our team and leading the further growth of our international operations."

Last October, faced with significant growth over the previous two years that pushed the company over the USD 1B+ threshold, Denali appointed Robert Vrij as the second CEO in its 30-year history. Founded by three brothers - Mohamad (Alex), Majdi and Mitch Daher - the company sought leadership that would retain the core family values that Denali had become recognized for but also help the company advance to the next phase of growth with a focus on excellence and innovation. Since Vrij's appointment, Denali has expanded its executive leadership team to include Phil Castillo, EVP of Worldwide Sales, and Mike Seymour, EVP of Technology and Digital Transformation.

Since 1992, Denali Advanced Integration has been delivering Enterprise IT solutions and services that help guide its clients through the most complex IT challenges. In addition to achieving CRN Triple Crown status the last two years - including in the publication's Solution Provider 500, the Fast Growth 150 and the Tech Elite 250 - Denali was named one of the fastest-growing privately held compes in the United States by Inc. Magazine.

