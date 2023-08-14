deRivaz & Ives Celebrate Cinematic Heritage with their Barsaat and Bharat Auction

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 14: As the nation gears up to celebrate Independence Day, deRivaz & Ives, India’s youngest auction house, is delighted to announce the spectacular Barsaat and Bharat rare film memorabilia auction. This event pays homage to India's rich cinematic history and showcases an exceptional collection of film memorabilia that captures the nation's spirit through iconic movies.

Scheduled to take place from August 15 to 19, 2023, on the online platform www.derivaz-ives.com, the Barsaat and Bharat auction promises to be a cinematic journey through the ages. This auction presents a unique opportunity for collectors, cinephiles, and history enthusiasts to own a piece of India's cultural movie legacy.

The auction will feature a remarkable collection that includes artefacts from classic films like Mughal-e-Azam, Shaheed, Barsaat Ki Raat, Haqeeqat and many more. The assortment ranges from original release posters to silver gelatin photographic prints, each capturing the essence of its era.

The impetus behind deRivaz & Ives, Neville Tuli, shares his vision for the auction, “This auction marks a deepening commitment to developing the Indian film memorabilia market. Both the Indian art and film memorabilia markets are barely 1% of the global markets. This must change radically.”

One of the highlights is the original release poster of the super hit film Barsaat Ki Raat, designed by PamArt, making its auction debut. This poster is not just an artwork; it is a portal to a time when music and romance were celebrated through cinema. The auction also features the first release poster of Dil Tera Deewana, adding a touch of monsoon romanticism to the event.

The auction also boasts a unique set of thirty silver gelatin photographic prints, capturing luminaries like Sunil Dutt, Waheeda Rehman, Kishore Kumar, and others, entertaining Indian troops during the Indo-Pakistan and Chinese wars of the 1960s.

This auction marks the beginning of deRivaz & Ives' commitment to preserving India's cinematic heritage. The Barsaat and Bharat rare auction is a celebration of India's cinematic legacy, a tribute to the iconic films that have shaped the nation's cultural identity.

Avers film historian and Sr VP at deRivaz & Ives SMM Ausaja, “We are very particular on content and curatorial aspects. Which is what makes us stand out. The impact of 'Romance of the Rains' is so visible in the rare Barsaat ki Raat poster as it is in the beautiful pencil strokes of legendary poster artist Shrikant Dhongade's 'Sridevi in the rains' artwork. Mughal-e-Azam original poster artwork, the Manoj Kumar tribute, Dil Tera Deewana poster depicting the couple in the rains, a committed Sunil Dutt performing for the Indian army during Indo China war with Kishore Kumar and Waheeda Rehman - so many gems for film fans to pick up!"

