Dermacell Private Limited Honored as Most Trusted Dermatology Equipment Manufacturer & Supplier in India at Brand Empower's Industry Leaders Awards & Convention 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: More than 500+ delegates from India & overseas attended the prestigious Industry Leaders Awards 2023 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai on 8th October, 2023, including popular celebrities from the world of TV, web, Bollywood, & digital space who graced the red carpet of ILA 2023.

Dermacell Private Limited, the eminent name in dermatological equipment manufacturing, was lauded as the Most Trusted Dermatology Equipment Manufacturer & Supplier in India at the esteemed Industry Leaders Awards 2023. This accolade underscores Dermacell's unwavering dedication to revolutionizing the dermatological equipment landscape.

India's most prestigious corporate award event the 2nd edition of Industry Leaders Awards 2023 was organized by Brand Empower Pvt Ltd in association with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd. The star-studded event was graced by the glamorous diva, Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra as the chief guest, and Mr. Rithvik Dhanjani as the presenter & the anchor enhanced the audience's energy with his unique presentation style. The first edition of the Industry Leaders Awards 2022 was held on 20th November 2022 at Delhi NCR, where Mrs. Sonali Bendre graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Dermacell Private Limited stands as a beacon of excellence in the realm of dermatology equipment. Viren Kalyankar, the visionary Director of Dermacell Private Limited, humbly remarked, "We are honored to be recognized as the most trusted manufacturer and supplier in India. This award is a testament to the tireless efforts of our team and our unwavering commitment to advancing dermatological care."

At Industry Leaders Awards (ILA 2023), some of the notable awardees from art & entertainment category included, Surveen Chawla, who received the award for "Best Actress OTT for Rana Naidu", Jennifer Winget awarded "Style Icon of The Year", Nia Sharma received "Fitness Icon of The Year", Arjun Bijlani won the award for "Favourite Anchor of The Year", Juhi Parmar was awarded the "Best Debut Actress OTT - Yeh Meri Family 2", Arjun Mathur won the award for "Outstanding Performer of The Year - Made in Heaven", Anita Hassanandani awarded with "Fan Favourite Star of The Year - Female", Sonnalli Seygall received "Fit & Fab Actor of The Year", Tina Datta won the award for "Best TV Actress - Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum", Dolly Singh received "Promising Debutant of the Year", and Manisha Rani awarded "Reality Show Entertainer of the Year". Besides this outstanding Entrepreneurs, Companies, Institutions, and Organizations from Manufacturing, Services, Education, Healthcare, Spiritual, Beauty & Wellness, Charity/NGO, Retail & Ecom, Start-up company, got honored for their creativity, innovation, quality, and excellent leadership in the respective industry.

Brand Empower Pvt Ltd, the masterminds behind this opulent soiree, once again shown their expertise by staging a faultless celebration of excellence. The event was carried out in conjunction with Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd- Digital Marketing Partner a renowned company that provides services in the areas of web development, digital marketing, and branding company. Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd was established in 2011 by Rahul Ranjan Singh, and it has since made an indelible imprint on the business.

