Dermacell Pvt. Ltd. Honoured as Most Trusted Dermatology Equipment Manufacturer & Supplier in India at GEA 2025 by Brand Empower with Kajol Devgan

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: The Global Excellence Awards 2025 (GEA), the Biggest Business Awards, organised by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., unfolded with grandeur at a prestigious venue in Maharashtra on 17th August 2025, celebrating the finest achievers across industries. The evening was graced by the elegance of Kajol Devgan as the Chief Guest, who applauded innovators, business leaders, and industry stalwarts for their exceptional contributions. The event brought together distinguished entrepreneurs, celebrities, and professionals, making it a night of recognition, inspiration, and glamour. Among the standout awardees, Dermacell Pvt. Ltd. was honoured with the title of "Most Trusted Dermatology Equipment Manufacturer & Supplier in India," cementing its position as a trusted leader in dermatology, trichology, cosmetology, and plastic surgery equipment.

Receiving the prestigious award, Viren Kalyankar, Director of Dermacell Pvt. Ltd., expressed his gratitude, stating, "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. At Dermacell, we strive to bring the best FDA-approved technologies and premium products to Indian dermatologists, trichologists, and cosmetologists, helping them deliver world-class care." Dermacell Pvt. Ltd., an ISO 9001 Certified Company, has earned the trust of leading Indian hospitals and top professionals in the dermatology and cosmetology segments. The company specializes in supplying premium-quality equipment from overseas companies of repute, ensuring that every product meets international standards and the evolving needs of medical professionals. Its focus on excellence and reliability has positioned Dermacell as a pioneer in the dermatology and aesthetics sector in India.

The star-studded evening also celebrated excellence in the entertainment and corporate sectors. Roshni Walia was recognised as Best Debutant, while Mohit Malik received Best Actor in a Negative Role for his performance in Azaad. Rising OTT stars like Aanchal Singh were honoured as Promising Face OTT for Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, and Varun Sood was named Breakthrough Performer OTT for Call Me Bae. Dance performer Lauren Gottlieb won Best Performance Dance for The Royals, while Sudhir Yaduvanshi received the Powerhouse Singer Award for Son of Sardaar 2 (Title Track). In the media and photography segment, Varinder Chawla was recognised as Paparazzi Powerhouse of the Year, and Viral Bhayani as Trendsetter Behind the Lens. Ankita Bhattacharyya was awarded for Excellence in Singing & Performing, while Campus Beats Season 4 starring Shruti Sinha & Tanvi Gadkari won Most Popular Youth Show. Actor Darshan Kumaar earned the accolade for Outstanding Performance in Aashram. Corporate awards included LG Electronics India Limited, recognised as Most Trusted Brand in the Electronics Segment, received by Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Manager, Corporate Marketing, and GIVA, honoured as Most Trusted Jewellery Brand for Modern India, received by Khemraj, Sr. AM, GIVA.

The 6th edition of the Global Excellence Awards, under the visionary leadership of Rahul Ranjan Singh, CEO of Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., continues to be a platform celebrating excellence across industries. Over the years, GEA has been graced by iconic personalities such as Raveena Tandon, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anupam Kher, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, adding prestige and glamour to the ceremony. The 2025 edition was further strengthened by its esteemed partners: Co-Sponsored by Baghel Industries Pvt. Ltd., Digital Marketing Partner - Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd., CSR Partner - Webpulse Foundation, B2B Partner - GetManufacturers.com, Wellness Partner - Natural Therapy India, and eCommerce Partner - Local Dukaan. With this recognition, Dermacell Pvt. Ltd. has firmly established itself as the Most Trusted Dermatology Equipment Manufacturer & Supplier in India, celebrating its dedication to innovation, quality, and excellence in healthcare.

