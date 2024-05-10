Dermatologist Dr Atula Gupta Customizes Scar Treatments To Suit Unique Needs

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], May 10: Coupling new-age treatment with individualized patient care, Dr Atula Gupta at Skinaid Clinic (in Gurugram) is gaining popularity for providing comprehensive treatment for various types of scars from lighter to more serious ones. Positive clinical outcomes and restored confidence have been observed among people seeking her treatment.

Dr Gupta's expertise enables her to stay at the forefront of scar treatment advancements, offering patients access to the most innovative techniques available.

The Skinaid dermatologist is also a skilled laser surgeon. She is also the medical director and chief dermatologist at Skinaid Clinic located in the heart of Gurugram. Dr Gupta has been treating patients with leading-edge technological advances in all facets of dermatology and aesthetic care.

With her rich educational background, Dr Gupta has honed her skills to effectively tackle a wide range of scar types. Her journey towards mastering scar treatment began with her passion for dermatology and a commitment to delivering personalized care ensuring that each patient receives tailored treatment plans to their unique needs.

Personalized scar treatment at Skinaid clinic

Scars can affect one's physical and mental well-being. They can lower a person's confidence. Hence, many people seek ways to get rid of them. Dr Gupta provides customized scar treatments to her patients that suit each person's unique needs.

Acne scars

One of the most common scar types encountered is acne scarring. Acne, a common skin condition, can leave behind stubborn scars, impacting both physical appearance and self-esteem. Acne scars could be of icepick, boxcar or rolling type of scars. Several treatment options like chemical peels, fractional lasers, microneedle radiofrequency and surgical techniques like subcision, TCA cross and punch elevation are performed to treat different types of scars.

Surgical scars

Aside from acne scars, surgical scars are commonly seen. Whether from a minor procedure or major surgery, scars can vary in size, depth, and appearance. Surgical scars can be managed through topical applications, laser resurfacing, scar revision surgery, microneedle radiofrequency, and injectable fillers.

Traumatic scars

Some people have severe scarring resulting from injuries or burns. These scars can be particularly challenging, both physically and emotionally. Traumatic scars can improve with fractional laser resurfacing, microneedling and sometimes scar revision surgeries. Burn scars are often thick, discoloured and itchy and improve with topical applications containing silicon gels. Severe burn scars require skin grafting, flaps and tissue expansion techniques to improve their aesthetic and functional outcome. Burn scars on the scalp may be treated by hair transplantation.

Post-treatment care and awareness

Scar treatments require constant post-treatment care and support. A comprehensive follow-up care and adjustments in treatment plans are needed to achieve optimal results. Dr Gupta sidewalks the patient at every step, including post-procedure care and follow-up.

As an educator and advocate for dermatological advancements, she shares her knowledge through lectures, publications, and community outreach programs. By raising awareness and promoting early intervention, she hopes to empower individuals to seek timely treatment for scars, ultimately improving their quality of life.

Cut-edge technology and skilled hands

Skinaid Clinic is a premium dermatology facility led by Dr Atula Gupta and is located in DLF Phase 4 Gurgaon, NCR, INDIA. Dedication to academic work and clinical research defines our practice. We strongly believe in advancing dermatology, the level of clinical care through research, and the development of protocols in laser and skin rejuvenation. The clinic provides a welcoming environment where patients are greeted in a professional waiting area designed for comfort. State-of-the-art examination rooms accommodate the latest dermatologic technologies.

