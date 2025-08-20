Desco Infratech Accelerates Past Milestones, Reinforces Legacy of Execution

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 20: Desco Infratech Limited, one of India's leading infrastructure development companies, is delighted to announce that the company has exceeded its total sales volume for the first half of FY 2024-25 within the first quarter of FY 2025-26. This highlights a unique milestone for the company's operational agility, sectoral demand and its unwavering commitment to infrastructure excellence.

One of the emerging names in the industry, Desco Infratech Limited, has been the subject of increasing investor support since its IPO on April 1. The company's shares have given over 70% returns, highlighting the strong investor confidence in its mission and vision. Founded in 2011 by Mr. Pankaj Pruthu Desai, Desco Infratech has become a multi-sector EPC and O&M powerhouse extending significant impact across India.

Mr. Pankaj Pruthu Desai, Chairman & Managing Director, Desco Infratech Limited, shared his insights on the company's long-term objective, saying, "At Desco Infratech, we are not mere engineers, but a group of innovators with the vision of addressing difficult challenges in City Gas Distribution, Renewable Energy, Water and Power sectors. We are committed to the well being of every resident in the country, along with the environment and the projects that we undertake prioritises these two factors. We are focusing on excelling at our goal of becoming a national leader in the coming years, and also deliver infrastructure solutions that empower communities with a brighter future."

A multi-sector EPC and O&M powerhouse, Desco Infratech is being led by Mr. Desai, along with his two sons Malhar Desai and Samarth P Desai. Together, the three have taken Desco's impact nationally in the infrastructure development industry, laying MDPE and steel pipelines, building water systems and powering smart cities with clean energy. In Q1 FY 25-26, the company registered sales of INR 23.31 Crore, surpassing the H1 FY 24-25's INR 22.63 Crore. The firm currently possesses a confirmed order book of INR 330+ Crore, highlighting the company's upward momentum and robust financial status.

Desco Infratech is on a mission to not only replicate but surpass the previous year's success. In FY 24-25, the company registered a revenue of INR 59.45 Crore, a YoY growth of 102%. It also registered an EBITDA of INR 13.34 Crore, a YoY increase of 148%, along with a PAT of INR 9.06 Crore, a 173% increase. The EBITDA Margin stood at 22.45%, whereas the PAT margin was registered at 15.19%. At present, the company's lean and scalable business model continues to deliver margin-protected growth by focusing on several key aspects. The company is also working on an expansion beyond Gujarat to southern India, targeting 20-25% sales from new regions, with a sectoral diversification in water infrastructure and power transmission EPC projects that are already underway. The company projects to be awarded with several new contracts in the coming months, highlighting the sustained growth and deeper market penetration.

About Desco Infratech Limited

Desco Infratech, established in 2011, is a force to be reckoned with in India's infrastructure development. The company is not only an amalgamation of engineers but a team of passionate innovators tackling complex challenges across City Gas Distribution, Renewable Energy, Water, and Power sectors. Its expertise spans from laying MDPE and steel pipelines to constructing vital water infrastructure and robust power distribution networks.

The company prioritizes the well-being of our people and the environment in every project we undertake. This unwavering commitment to the highest safety standards is coupled with a dedication to on-time delivery. Its proven track record ensures projects are completed efficiently, consistently exceeding client expectations.

