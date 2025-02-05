Design Milan: An Innovation Festival Hosted by IDeA World College

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 5: India's most awaited cultural fest, Design Milan at Crystal Hall will open on Sunday, 22nd February 2025. It will be a feast for the senses featuring modern dance, avant-garde architecture, thought-provoking art, stand-up comedy, and breathtaking fashion sequences. Attendees will be immersed in an atmosphere where design meets expression and innovation merges with tradition in one of the most iconic buildings of modern India, the Crystal Hall in the heart of Bangalore; designed by the visionary Thomas Abraham, the esteemed founder of IDeA World Collegerenowned for its excellence in fashion, interior, and graphic designthis institution stands as a testament to his creative brilliance.

Among the most anticipated highlights of the evening is the world premiere of Thomas Abraham's 2025 Gold Fashion Collectionhis take on the latest spring repertoire. This highly awaited runway event will be curated by the legendary Ramesh Dembla, known for his extravagant and visionary approach to couture. His presence is often a magnet for the glitterati and literati of South India, adding a touch of sophistication to the evening.

For architectural enthusiasts, Design Milan at Crystal Hall will present a lifetime achievement award to Krishnarao Jaisim, a true pioneer and philosopher of design. As a former Chairman of the Indian Institution of Architects, Jaisim has inspired generations with his groundbreaking work and innovative ideas.

Adding a touch of laughter to the evening, renowned comedian Gautham Govindan will bring to the stage his signature wit and humour. Known for his sharp observations, Gautham promises an entertaining experience that will leave attendees in splits.

Art lovers will be enthralled by a revolutionary art style called WRITISM. This work challenges the boundaries of conventional art as well as literature and will provide a deep dive into a unique approach to WRITISM, offering attendees to immerse themselves in the creative process of the art.

Adding to the above, there will be a unique take on modern dance while borrowing from Bollywood and the movies. It is also a delightful interpretation of dance as we know it.

The annual Design Milan at Crystal Hall is slowly becoming a magnet for cultural enthusiasts in India, industry leaders, and creative connoisseurs alike.

