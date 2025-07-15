Design, Precision, and Trust: The Story Behind Garg's Clinic's Rise to the Top

VMPL

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 15: Setting the gold standard for dental care in India, Garg's Clinic has emerged as a hub of advanced, ethical, and patient-friendly dentistry. With a legacy that dates back to 1977, the clinic offers a wide spectrum of specialised treatments, including dental implants, oral and maxillofacial surgery, prosthodontics, orthodontics, paediatric dentistry, smile makeovers, full-mouth rehabilitation, and cosmetic procedures.

Equipped with cutting-edge dental chairs, international-grade sterilisation systems, digital diagnostics, and child-friendly spaces, the clinic operates from two modern centres in Sadar and Wardhman Nagar. Its serene and hygienic environment is carefully designed to ensure comfort and safety for patients of all age groups.

At the helm is the experienced Dr Anoop Garg, BDS, MDS in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, whose career spans nearly five decades and includes roles as Director & Chief Consultant at Garg's Centres as well as a professorship at VSPM Dental College until 2014. Supporting him is Dr Ketan Garg, also an oral and maxillofacial surgery specialist and gold-medallist, celebrated for leading the team to the Famdent Excellence Award for Best Clinic Interior. Co-leading prosthodontic services is Dr Neha Garg, a BDS, MDS graduate trained in Germany and Lisbon, with over 15 years of experience in implants, full-mouth rehabilitation, and smile design.

Since its inception in Itwari in 1977, the practice has steadily expanded into Sadar and Wardhman Nagar, attracting thousands of patients from Central India and abroad. The team also includes specialists like orthodontist Dr Sunita Shrivastav and periodontist Dr Girish Bhuteda, enhancing its multi-specialty capabilities.

A landmark moment came in 2024, when Garg's Clinic was lauded at the national Famdent Excellence in Dentistry Awards- India's unofficial Dental Oscars. It received top honours in the Best Clinic Interiors In India category, recognised for its world-class design and welcoming patient experience.

The clinic's reputation is further cemented by glowing patient feedback. Over 100,000 treatments have been successfully performed, and Google reviews consistently highlight 'professional excellence', 'divine guiding light' in Dr Anoop Garg, and 'extreme professional care with personal warmth.'

With comprehensive services spanning preventive check-ups and laser surgery to Invisalign and cosmetic transformations, Garg's Clinic continues to redefine dental care across India- delivering technological sophistication wrapped in compassionate, personalised treatment.

For appointments or information, contact 0712-2528658 or +91 94045 45658. Visit the clinic's website at www.drgargsclinic.com or connect directly at drgargsclinic.com/contact-us

