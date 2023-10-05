Designer Wrickie Angrish Unveils Spectacular Autumn Winter 2023 Collection with Bollywood Star Kunal Kapoor as Showstopper at GICW

ATK

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 5: On a glamorous Saturday evening, renowned Jaipur-based fashion designer Wrickie Angrish showcased his highly anticipated Autumn Winter 2023 collection at the prestigious Global India Couture Week (GICW). The star-studded event took place on September 30th, 2023, at the luxurious Hotel Bristol in Gurugram, captivating fashion enthusiasts and industry insiders alike. The grand finale of the evening was marked by a stunning showstopper appearance by the talented actor Kunal Kapoor, who graced the runway with unmatched charisma, adding an extra layer of allure to Angrish's exquisite creations.

The evening was a grand spectacle, featuring opulent and sophisticated designs that epitomized Wrickie Angrish's distinctive style and creative vision. The runway showcased an enchanting fusion of traditional and contemporary fashion, blending the old with the new seamlessly in Angrish's cocktail & pret collection for Autumn Winter 2023. Actor Kunal Kapoor's charismatic presence on the runway perfectly encapsulated the essence and elegance of the collection.

Wrickie Angrish's Autumn Winter 2023 collection drew inspiration from the mesmerizing constellations and their fantasy colors. Angrish's AW2023 collection is a testament to his artistic prowess and unique vision. Featuring his signature cheetah motifs alongside celestial and orbit-inspired elements, the collection offers a diverse range of evening and cocktail wear, as well as high-street chic looks. Each outfit reflects Wrickie's dedication to blending effort and ease, creating designs that effortlessly exude boldness and carefree sophistication.

Speaking about the event, Wrickie Angrish expressed his delight at having Kunal Kapoor as the showstopper for his collection. He said, "It's an absolute pleasure to have Kunal Kapoor walk the ramp for my Autumn Winter 2023 collection. His charm and charisma perfectly complemented the essence of my designs, and I couldn't be happier with how the evening turned out."

Kunal Kapoor expressed his enthusiasm for being part of this magnificent showcase, saying," I think he's very creative and original that's what makes him stand out from the crowd. The whole collection looked extremely unique."

The event was attended by some of the most prominent figures in the fashion industry, as well as Bollywood celebrities, socialites, and fashion connoisseurs, all of whom were captivated by the exquisite craftsmanship and creativity on display.

Wrickie Angrish is an acclaimed fashion designer who founded his eponymous brand in 2010. With a strong presence on national and international fashion stages, he has garnered attention for his signature style, which seamlessly blends bold motifs with classic elegance. His designs have graced celebrities and fashion icons worldwide, establishing him as a prominent name in the fashion industry.

