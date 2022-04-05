Designers of India hosts their First-Ever Luxury Show - Designers' Forum Spring 2022

Designers of India (DOI) successfully hosted the Designers' Forum Spring 2022, Powered by GIA on April 2nd, 2022 from 9:30 am to 9:00 pm at Radisson Blue, Near International Airport, Mumbai.

DOI is proud to host a one-day event where renowned industry speakers provided knowledge and exposure to the budding designers, and also gave designers an opportunity to showcase their collection on the runway. Their purpose is to provide a global platform to individual jewelry designers who want to create an identity for themselves.

The event was inaugurated by respected dignitaries, Ashish Shelar - Ex-Minister and MLA, BJP, Suhas Adiwarekar - Mumbai Adhyaksha, BJP, Ashish Pethe - Partner WHP Jewelers, Chairman GJC, Sanjay Kothari - Chairman, Gem & Jewelry, Skill Council of India (GJSCI), Anant Padmanabhan - Immediate Past Chairman, GJC, Surendra Mehta - National Secretary at IBJA, Sriram Natarajan - MD at GIA, India, Ashok Jain - MD at Laxmi Jewelers Chennai, Sumesh Wadhera - Chief Editor of the Art of Jewelry, Chetan Mehta - CMD at Laxmi Diamonds, Rajendra Jain - MD SVAR Group & India President Gemstones CEC (UK), Poonam Soni - Pioneer Jewelry Designer, and Rina Dhaka - Renowned Fashion Designer.

The designers who showcased and launched their collection at the event were Manav Golecha - GOLECHAS Jewels, Shruti Jain - NISH Jewels, Alpesh Sutaria - ALPSTAR, Kriti Jain & Vijay Jain - Today Tomorrow Forever (TTF) by V.K Jewels, and Sunita Gupta - Sunita Gupta Jewellery. After five stunning showcases, supermodel Diandra Soares walked the runway for the jewelry designers as showstopper. Big retailers and manufacturers from all over India visited the event to see the collection display and Spring 2022 collection launch by the designers.

The gem and jewelry industry relies heavily on jewelry designers for innovation and growth. It is one of the most sought-after roles in the industry, resulting in continuous demand for young and budding design talent. Which is why, DOI has been working in collaboration with various organizations to create opportunities for its members to help them find their own identity.

DOI was founded in 2018 by Shrusshti Sharma in Mumbai with an aim to promote new talent while creating business opportunities for jewelry designers. Their mission is to work for the future of designers and ensure their sustainable growth while promoting and nurturing its members who represent the ideology of designing. Through DOI, Shrusshti has contributed enormously towards the growth of Indian jewelry designers with innovative initiatives that have become successful. One such initiative, Designers' Forum, allowed members of DOI to showcase their talent in an exclusive luxury show.

Designers of India's first event Designers' Forum Spring 2022 was just a tiny step towards supporting young and talented designers. The event was flooded with renowned guests and visitors, for which DOI is extremely grateful.

