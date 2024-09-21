Dev IT Secures Major Contract for RERA 2.0 Portal Development with RajCOMP Info Service

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 21: Dev Information Technology Limited, (NSE - DEVIT, BSE - 543462), a global IT services company providing Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, and Managed IT Services has secured a significant contract from RajCOMP Info Services Limited, a State Government entity in Rajasthan.

The contract, valued at approximately one crore, is part of the RERA 2.0 project, an initiative led by the Rajasthan Government to foster a transparent, efficient, and competitive real estate market. DEV IT will be responsible for the study, design, development, and implementation of the RERA 2.0 Online Portal. In addition to developing the portal, DEV IT will manage its ongoing operation and maintenance, ensuring the platform remains fully functional and adaptable to the evolving needs of the state government. The company's efforts will focus on enhancing the portal's capabilities to support Rajasthan's vision for a thriving and sustainable real estate sector.

This contract highlights DEV IT's expertise in delivering large-scale government projects and showcases the company's ability to provide high-quality digital solutions that address the unique demands of public sector clients. With a proven track record in digital transformation, DEV IT is well-positioned to fulfill the ambitious objectives of the RERA 2.0 project, helping Rajasthan set new benchmarks for transparency and governance in real estate regulation.

The project is scheduled for completion over the next 24 months. As DEV IT embarks on this critical initiative, it remains committed to innovation, quality, and driving digital transformation within the public sector. The company's leadership and technical expertise will be key to the project's success, reinforcing its position as a premier IT services provider in India.

Commenting on the recent order, Pranav Pandya Founder & Chairman, said, "We are happy to announce that we have been awarded the RERA 2.0 project by the Government of Rajasthan. This significant contract reinforces our commitment to enhancing transparency and efficiency in the real estate sector through our advanced digital solutions.

This achievement builds on our recent successes in supporting government initiatives with innovative technologies. Such contracts demonstrate our capability to address complex IT requirements and deliver impactful solutions that improve public sector services.

The growing trust from public sector clients underscores our expertise. Our collaboration with the Government of Rajasthan marks an important milestone, and we look forward to future opportunities. As we proceed with this project, we remain focused on driving digital transformation and contributing to a more transparent, efficient, and sustainable real estate sector in the state."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor