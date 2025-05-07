Devasthali Unveils Phase Two: A 5-Star Hill Station Villa Resort Just 800 Metres from Goa's Hollant Beach

HT Syndication

Goa [India], May 7: Devasthali, the award-winning hospitality brand behind one of Goa's most beloved luxury resorts, announces the launch of Phase Two of its real estate development a rare resort managed gated villa community nestled on a quiet hillside just 800 metres from Hollant Beach and 3 kilometres from Dabolim International Airport. Located in Central Goa, near the upcoming international cruise terminal, the project seamlessly blends convenience with the serenity of nature.

Phase Two features subdivided freehold plots within a fully settled, 100% settlement zone. All villas will be constructed exclusively by Devasthali's sister company under individual construction contracts, ensuring architectural harmony across the community. As part of a resort-managed gated estate, residents will enjoy comprehensive services from 24/7 concierge services to hassle-free rental management providing a truly seamless living experience.

Strategically located in Central Goa, the property offers proximity to key transit hubs while remaining immersed in lush, natural surroundings. Buyers will benefit from the highest degree of ownership on a freehold plot, buyers can also opt to integrate their villa into a rental pool managed by Devasthali by joining the Integrated Resort Scheme. The modern tropical design combines local Goan charm with contemporary living, rooted in European architectural sensibilities featuring open layouts, natural materials such as stone and wood, and abundant natural light.

European inspired architecture Designed for second home buyers, NRIs, investors, and HNIs seeking a premium yet accessible retreat, the development is distinguished as Goa's only beachside hill community managed by an award-winning resort. It boasts 8-metre-wide cobblestone internal roads and direct access to nature.

"At the conjunction of real estate and luxury, real value is derived through an elevated standard of living and returns on underutilized assets," "In Goa's humid climate, even a short period of neglect can accelerate deterioration. The Integrated Resort Scheme adds immense value in terms of asset appreciation and proactive asset management.

Emphasis in this development is laid on low-density construction, intertwined with the natural landscape even if it comes at the cost of fewer built-up square feet, doing justice to the site remains of utmost importance." said Manish Jain.

Each home will enjoy access to an 8-metre-wide internal road, verdant greenery, and a host of curated experiences including yoga retreats, sailing, nature walks, and more. The land is dotted with natural springs and freshwater streams with opportunities to feed fish in the gentle flow of a stream running through the project. Residents can enjoy privacy and natural beauty while remaining close to Goa's major transport links and tourist hotspots.

About Devasthali

Devasthali is a leading luxury hospitality and real estate brand, renowned for its premium resorts and developments in Goa and the NCR, including one of the first luxury office spaces in Noida. Since its inception in 2010, the brand has become a trailblazer in Goa's luxury hospitality industry and is among the first to be listed on all major Online Travel Agency platforms. Devasthali is committed to sustainable living and exceptional service. The brand is known for offering resort-managed gated communities and villa estates that blend modern design with natural surroundings. Devasthali caters to second home buyers, investors, and discerning individuals seeking a premium lifestyle and seamless ownership experience.

YouTube link: https://youtu.be/JPbxaB_EQ84

Website link: https://devasthaligoa.com/

