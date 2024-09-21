DEVI Sansthan's Synergy Summit 3.0, India's Largest FLN Fair, to be Inaugurated by Rajnath Singh in Lucknow on September 23, 2024

VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 21: DEVI Sansthan, a leading non-profit organization committed to advancing foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN), is set to host India's largest FLN Fair as part of the Synergy Summit 3.0: Read. Rise. India. Scheduled to take place from September 23rd to 25th, 2024. The event will take place at the World Unity Convention Center, City Montessori School Auditorium, LDA Colony, Lucknow. The summit is expected to draw over 4,000 participants, including policymakers, educators, corporate leaders, and NGOs, making it India's largest FLN fair. The event will focus on accelerating India's progress toward the NIPUN Bharat Mission, which aims to achieve universal foundational literacy and numeracy by 2026-27. The event will provide an opportunity for policymakers, corporate leaders, and educators to share best practices and develop strategies to meet the FLN goals outlined in the NIPUN Bharat Mission.

The Synergy Summit 3.0 will be inaugurated on Monday, September 23, 2024, at 8:30 AM by Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Defence, as the Chief Guest, alongside Brajesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, as the Guest of Honour, and Manoj Kumar Singh, Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh.

Day 2 of the summit, scheduled for September 24, 2024, will see Shri Rohit Thakur, Minister of Education, Himachal Pradesh, as the Chief Guest at 11 AM. The day's sessions will cover a wide range of educational topics, including the launch of the First Global Learning Lab, discussions on making mathematics joyful again, the journey towards achieving the NIPUN Bharat Mission, and insights into the expansion of the ALfA Programme around the world.

On Day 3, Sandeep Singh, Minister of Education, Uttar Pradesh, will serve as the Chief Guest, while Smt. Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh, will launch the much-anticipated One Tara App at 11 AM. The One Tara School initiative aims to provide a holistic education experience, including life skills and personality development, to underprivileged children. This initiative will further support the educational journey of thousands of children across India in the coming years.

Dr. Sunita Gandhi Founder DEVI Sansthan shared, "Synergy Summit 3.0 will host the largest FLN fair which will bring together corporates, educationists and individual alike to ensure the NIPUN goals are targeted. The fair will showcase data-backed solutions that can quickly make India literate and numerate. Additionally, MoU's with leading corporates on CSR will be signed at the event. This will certify the significance of SGD4 for the need of having a strong FLN Program in the country".

Key seminars and panel discussions to be held at the Synergy Summit 3.0 are on topics like Making India NIPUN, The Road to NIPUN, Big Learning for Little Ones: ECCE and FLN in Action, A Hands-on Interactive Session on Skills for Tomorrow, Learning Today, From "a" se "anaar" to reading akhbaar: How 6-year-olds are reading newspapers, Make Maths Joyful Again, ALfA Around the World, The Right to Read, inculcating 21st Century Skills, The Power of Pairs and many more.

With a line-up of prominent speakers, including Prof. Indrani Bhaduri, Head of Educational Survey Division at NCERT, and Kanupriya Misra, Education Specialist at The World Bank, Rtn.Dr. Lopamudra Priyadarshini - AVP, Head Community Relations & Sustainability, Sandeep Sahu - Co-Founder & Director 17,000 Ft Foundation, Robin Sarkar - Project Director, Shiksha Initiative, Shiv Nadar Foundation and many more. Stimulating Panel Discussions, Workshops and Breakout Sessions, Networking Opportunities will also be open. The Synergy Summit 3.0 is poised to become a pivotal event in driving India's literacy mission forward. Key stakeholders attending the event include senior representatives from organizations like Tata Steel Foundation, Adani Foundation, Kotak Mahindra Foundation, Hindalco Aditya Birla Foundation, HCL Tech, and NCERT. Several MoUs with leading corporations will be signed during the summit to enhance corporate participation in advancing India's FLN agenda through CSR initiatives.

The summit will also witness the launch of the One Tara App, a transformative platform designed to enable individuals to start schools for underprivileged children in their communities. This app is expected to reach over 500,000 children in the next five years, making a significant impact on foundational learning. In addition to the One Tara App, the event will host the Global Learning Lab, showcasing an innovative child-led paired learning model. This new pedagogy is expected to empower Indian classrooms and help students complete their curriculum in half the time, driving rapid progress in FLN.

The Synergy Summit 3.0 will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and breakout sessions, addressing themes such as public-private partnerships in education, the role of community alliances in literacy improvement, and global collaborations in shaping FLN practices. The summit represents a unique opportunity to collaborate, innovate, and transform the future of foundational literacy and numeracy in India.

About DEVI Sansthan: DEVI Sansthan (Dignity Education Vision International) is a non-profit organisation founded in 1992 and based in Lucknow. Collaborating with governments, NGOs, schools, and corporations worldwide, DEVI Sansthan is accelerating FLN for children and adults. The mission is to provide quality education for underserved populations by scaling a swift, effective and holistic pedagogy; in partnership with governments, schools & colleges, corporates, and other NGOs.

