DEVIT Posts Robust Consolidated Total Income of INR 92.64 Cr in H1 FY26

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15: Dev Information Technology Limited, (NSE - DEVIT, BSE - 543462 | INE060X01034), a global IT services company providing Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, and Managed IT Services, with products like Talligence and ByteSigner, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the Q2 FY26 & H1 FY26.

Key Financial Highlights

Q2 FY26 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights:

- Total Income of ₹49.18 Cr, YoY growth of 1.94%

- EBITDA of ₹3.82 Cr, YoY decline of 66.03%

- EBITDA Margin (%) of 7.76%, YoY decline of 1,552 bps

- Net Profit* of ₹71.88 Cr, YoY growth of 786.15%

- Net Profit Margin (%) of 146.15%, YoY growth of 12,934 bps

- EPS of ₹ 12.55, YoY growth of 687.04%

H1 FY26 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

- Total Income of ₹92.64 Cr, YoY growth of 10.32%

- EBITDA of ₹7.85 Cr, YoY decline of 54.62%

- EBITDA Margin (%) of 8.47%, YoY decline of 1,212 bps

- Net Profit* of ₹74.06 Cr, YoY growth of 526.10%

- Net Profit Margin (%) of 79.94%, YoY growth of 6,586 bps

- EPS of ₹ 13.12, YoY growth of 521.80%

* Include exceptional gain of Rs 92.36 crore.

Q2 FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 45.07 Cr, YoY growth of 2.80%

* EBITDA of ₹ 3.29 Cr, YoY decline of 71.49%

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 7.31%, YoY decline of 1,905 bps

* Net Profit* of ₹ 70.69 Cr, YoY growth of 673.22%

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 156.85%, YoY growth of 13,600 Bps

* EPS of ₹ 12.54, YoY growth of 3945.16%

H1 FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 80.76 Cr, YoY growth of 8.71%

* EBITDA of ₹ 6.57 Cr, YoY decline of 60.78%

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 8.13%, YoY decline of 1,441 Bps

* Net Profit* of ₹ 72.45 Cr, YoY growth of 481.70%

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 89.71%, YoY growth of 7,294 Bps

* EPS of ₹ 12.85, YoY growth of 481.45%

* Include exceptional gain of Rs 92.55 crore.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Pranav Pandya Founder & Chairman, said, "During Q2 FY26, we witnessed encouraging traction across our key business areas. We secured several new projects from RajCOMP Info Services, Gujarat Informatics, Guj Info Petro, and NICSI spanning enterprise software deployment, cloud migration, e-Governance modernization, and financial management systems. These wins strengthen our position within India's expanding digital ecosystem and reaffirm the trust of our clients in both government and enterprise segments. Our subsidiary, Dev Accelerator Limited, completed its public issue of ₹143.35 crore, supporting our growth plans and balance sheet efficiency.

Looking ahead, our focus remains on technology-led expansion. We are investing in AI, cybersecurity, and blockchain to build proprietary IPs and scalable platforms, including blockchain-based certification and verification solutions for education and enterprise use cases.

DEV IT continues to advance its 'ABCD' framework of digital technology - AI/BI, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, and Datacenter. The Company is strategically investing in R&D, expanding its geographical presence, skilling its workforce, and capturing a larger share of the profitable domestic market. This approach will enable sustained innovation, higher-margin growth, and stronger competitive positioning in emerging digital ecosystems.

Internationally, we aim to strengthen business in the US and Canada through Microsoft partnerships while deepening traction in Australia and Europe via local alliances. We are also expanding recurring revenue streams through managed services, modernization programs, and long-term government empanelments. Our subsidiaries such as DevX, Minddeft, Telligence, and Delligence continue to drive innovation and value creation as we build a portfolio of technology-driven asset-class companies under the Dev IT banner. With a healthy order book, diversified clients, and a clear growth roadmap, we remain optimistic about sustaining momentum and delivering long-term value."

Q2 FY26 Key Business Highlights

