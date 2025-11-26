DevX launches Capital One, touted as the single largest, managed office space campus across Tier II cities

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 26: Dev Accelerator Limited (NSE: DEVX; BSE: 544513), one of India's leading enterprise-focused managed office space provider, today announced the launch of Capital One in Ahmedabad, a 3.15 lakh sqft managed office campus, that marks a defining moment in India's commercial real estate landscape. As the country's single largest managed office space campus in a Tier II city, Capital One demonstrates the accelerated shift of GCCs and high-growth enterprises towards emerging business destinations like Ahmedabad.

The asset, spread across 19 floors has already achieved 95% occupancy even before its official launch

Despite the scale of the development, Capital One has already achieved 95% occupancy with technology, accounting and media firms leading the pack. This robust pre-launch traction highlights the rising demand for high-quality, flexible workplace solutions in Tier II cities and underscores the growing confidence of global and domestic companies in Ahmedabad's talent base, infrastructure, and cost advantages.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Umesh Uttamchandani, Managing Director, Dev Accelerator Limited, said, "Capital One strengthens DevX's position at the forefront of workplace transformation across India's emerging cities. With modern design principles, advanced technology integration, and a focus on experience-led environments, this campus represents the next wave of workspaces that enterprises increasingly seek beyond Tier I hubs. With this launch, we are paving the way for the next chapter of commercial real estate in Tier II India, offering companies a scalable, future-ready, and high-value workplace ecosystem, with a significant cost advantage."

Designed as a holistic workplace ecosystem, the 3.15 lakh sq. ft. campus integrates a thoughtfully curated range of amenities aimed at enhancing convenience, wellbeing and day-to-day productivity for its tenants. DevX has incorporated multiple lifestyle and wellness-led elements, including a fully managed cafeteria, coffee lounge, breakout zones, an on-site creche, game zone, gymnasium and dedicated yoga area, to create an environment that supports both work and rejuvenation. The campus further offers shared conference and meeting facilities, an event space, prayer and medical rooms, as well as added conveniences like an in-house salon and car wash area, ensuring a seamless and experience-driven workspace for all occupants.

As India's business geography becomes more distributed, enterprises are prioritizing integrated, experience-led work environments that support productivity and help attract and retain talent. Capital One has been crafted for this demand, combining scale with the advantages of a fully managed workspace model that reduces operational burdens for occupiers.

About Dev Accelerator Limited

Dev Accelerator Limited is an enterprise focused, full-solution managed workspace platform. We design, build and operate custom offices end to end covering site selection, bespoke fit-outs, technology integration and facility management under a single SLA. With one of India's largest Tier-2 footprints by operational flex stock, DevX serves enterprises, startups and global corporations with collaborative, customizable work environments across the country. Company operates 28 centres across 12 Indian cities with ~13,604 seats and ~8.6 lakh sq. ft. under management, complemented by design-and-build and allied services that ensure fast handovers and consistent standards.

For more information, please visit www.devx.work

