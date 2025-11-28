Dexian India Unveils Agri IQ, The Decision Intelligence System -- Empowering Policymakers, Enriching Farmers and Transforming Agri-Governance

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28: Dexian India has announced the launch of new services Agri IQ, a next-generation Decision Intelligence System designed to empower policymakers, enrich farmers, and transform Agri-governance through real-time, data-driven insights.

Built on the promise of "intelligence for impact," the platform enables faster, data-driven decision-making, connecting the dots across soil, weather, crops, markets, and governance to create an intelligent, inclusive, and future-ready agricultural framework for India.

"This is not just about technology; it's about trust, transparency, and transformation," said Venkat Lakshminarasimha, Head of Solutions - India & Middle East, Dexian India. "We are empowering policymakers with real-time visibility, farmers with timely advisories in their native languages, and India with a predictive, data-driven governance that learns and evolves continuously."

From Fragmented Data to Unified Intelligence

Agri IQ is built on an API-first approach and complies with India's Digital Public Infrastructure frameworks such as AgriStack, UPAg and eNAM.

With its dual-interface design, a mobile app for field operations, and a web dashboard for governance, the system transforms raw data into actionable insights to aid decision making, ensuring every policy is proactive, every intervention timely, and every farmer visible in the ecosystem.

Through AI-, ML-, and LLM-powered insights, the platform provides insights on crop yields, monitors pest outbreaks, forecasts market prices, and recommends interventions through multi-mode interfaces including dashboards, alerts, actionable recommendations, and a ChatBOT.

From Vision to Proven Impact

Dexian's AgriTech solutions have already demonstrated measurable transformation across India:

* BIHAN (Bihar)- A flagship initiative digitising 45,000+ villages and impacting over 20 million farmers with real-time governance visibility.

* AIEP- An AI-driven digital extension platform offering localised, voice-enabled agricultural advisories in 15+ regional languages, empowering smallholder farmers, especially women and low-literacy groups.

* Agmarknet 2.0- A national market intelligence framework transforming 4,000+ mandis to improve price transparency and cold chain efficiency.

These programs showcase how data-driven governance can reshape livelihoods, strengthen resilience, and amplify India's agricultural potential.

"Agri IQ represents a turning point in how India can use intelligence to drive inclusive, sustainable agricultural transformation," said Kumar Rajagopalan, Vice President, Strategic Initiatives and Country Head, India, Dexian India. "By bringing technology, governance, and people together, we're redefining how data can empower communities and strengthen national resilience."

Built for Digital India. Designed for the World.

With 50+ customizable dashboards, embedded AI/ML models, and deep interoperability with AgriStack, Agri IQ is designed for speed, scale, and sustainability.

The product is aligned with compliance frameworks such as DPDP, GIGW, and CERT-In standards that ensure data sovereignty, transparency, and security, meeting both Indian and global compliance standards.

In the Business for Good

Dexian's purpose is clear: to create intelligence that uplifts communities, strengthens governance, and transforms lives.

"We're not just building dashboards; we're building bridges between policy and people, between data and decision, between vision and measurable impact," added Lakshminarasimha. "At Dexian, we are, and always will be, in the Business for Good."

About Dexian

Dexian stands at the forefront of talent + technology solutions with a presence spanning more than 70 locations worldwide and a team exceeding 10,000 professionals. As one of the largest technology and professional staffing companies and one of the largest minority-owned staffing companies in the United States, Dexian combines over 30 years of industry expertise with cutting-edge technologies to deliver comprehensive global services and support.

The company's unique platform combines global scale with full-service staffing, technology, and workforce solutions to create the most complete service offering on the market. With its expansive onshore, nearshore, and offshore network of top-tier professionals, Dexian connects the right talent and the right technology with the right organizations to deliver trajectory-changing results that help everyone achieve their ambitions and goals.

To learn more, please visit www.dexian.com.

