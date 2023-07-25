DGCA takes off SpiceJet from enhanced surveillance after spot checks

New Delhi [India], July 25 : After putting it under enhanced surveillance as a precautionary measure about a fortnight ago, the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken off SpiceJet from such a regime.

As many as 51 spot checks were conducted across 11 locations pan India, on the Boeing 737 and Bombardier DHC Q-400 fleet before taking the airline off from the enhanced surveillance regime, DGCA said on Tuesday.

“The findings (during spot checks) were of routine nature and were not considered significant by DGCA. Suitable maintenance action was taken by the airline to address the findings in accordance with DGCA guidelines. As a consequence, SpiceJet has been taken off the enhanced surveillance regime by DGCA,” the civil aviation regulator said.

About a fortnight ago, the airline was put under enhanced surveillance to take abundant precautions given the glitches the airline reported during the monsoon season last year.

On 27 July last year, the regulator had asked SpiceJet to cut the total number of flights by 50 percent for eight weeks after repeated safety incidents with the airline.

During this period, the airline was subject to “Enhanced surveillance”. The restrictions were lifted in October 30 last year.

After having noted so many glitches around the airline last year, DGCA had last year issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet.

Facing the show-cause notice, SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh had then said that they were running "a safe airline for the past 15 years" and that "one or two incidents being highlighted in media doesn't mean any airline is unsafe".

