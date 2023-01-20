Dhadak Kamgar Union's Founder Abhijeet Rane to host Mumbai Mitra/Vritta Mitra's grand awards event

Appreciation and recognition are strong motivators that result in a boost in productivity, and performance. This in turn leads to the growth of our society as well as the nation. A grand awards ceremony of daily publications Mumbai Mitra, and Vritta Mitra is due to be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Prominent labor leader and a well-known name in Marathi journalism, Abhijeet Rane, is the Chief Organizer of the event.

According to Abhijeet Rane, who serves as Group editor of Mumbai Mitra, Vritta Mitra, as well as Founder & General Secretary of Dhadak Kamgar Union, the event is being held to bring together journalists and editors along with industrialists, and women entrepreneurs from different fields, along with social workers, artists, celebrities, actors and actresses.

During the event, apart from bestowing the awards, some special colorful programs will also be held. Renowned artists will display their art in this program which will be held in the presence of prominent politicians, state government ministers and high officials of the administration, film-TV celebrities. Anagha Rane, a well-known poetess, and editor of Dainik Mumbai Mitra will be the Chief Guest at the event.

The award ceremony will be held at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, General Jagannath Bhosle Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai, on January 24 from 3 p.m. onwards.

During the event, several awards will be given in five different categories to various industrialists, businesses, etc., which are as follows:

1) Mumbai Achievers Icon Award 2023: This award will be given to those industrialists who have created job opportunities, and implemented other outstanding initiatives that contribute to the financial growth of the country.

The winners of this category include: Mangesh Pawar, Ram Kumar Pal, Dr Ambika Choudhary, Sardar Sodhi, Dr Vaidehi Taman, Dilip Sen, Harvikramjit Singh, Navneet Kakkar.

2) Mumbai Achievers Excellence Award 2023: will be given to privately-owned small businesses, NGOs, as well as social workers who have done excellent work in their fields.

The winners of this category include:

Navchaitanya Samajik Vikas Sanstha (Dombivali), Maharashtra Lokkalyankari Seva Sanstha (Panvel), Sunirmal Foundation (Sion) Mumbai, Savali Foundation Nehru Nagar Kurla East, Kokandeep Foundation, Asthagandh Sanstha, Janjagruti Seva Samithi Badlapur, Marathi Vruttapatra Lekak Sangh Maharashtra Rajya, Mumbai Vruttapatra Lekak Sangha, Joy of Giving Samajik Sanstha Jogeshwari (East), Paras Kavya Kala Janjagruti, Global Gold Talent Book of Record Sanstha Kamote (Panvel), Maharashtra Marathi Mukt Patrakar Sangha Mumbai, Shirke Jankalyan Trust Kandivali Charkop, Dainik Junjar Kesari Vruttapatra Thane, Kokan Marathi Sahitya Parishad Girgaon, Antarashtiya Manav Hakk Seva Parishad Maharashtra, Mohiniraj Prakashan Dombivali, Nanda Foundation Goregaon (East), Divya Asara Foundation, Sapta. Mumbai Sandhya Goregaon (East).Makrand Wagnekar, Dr. Sagar Natraj, Prachi Rajaram, Santosh Bhoir, Mahadev Gaikar, Shaikh Wajid Shaikh Sattar, Subhashrao Gaikwad, Jaykumar Vyavahare, Gurudatta Wakdekar, Shriram Mahajan, Sangeeta Gurav, Mangal Parab, Vijay Bhosale, Sai Rampurkar, Varsha Vidya Vilas, Umakant Dohipode, Ashatai Bhoir, Suraj Bhoir, Prakash Jadhav.

Kiran Ajay Varma, Nirmala Kiran Thakur, Sona Khan, Marisa Verma, Jyoti Singh, Ajay Suryawanshi, Shailesh Patel, Dr. Archana Deshmukh, Dr. Audrey Moraes, Rupvan Foundation, Sujata Singh, Saira Sattani, Arshiya Arshi, Sanaghazi Ansari, Rehnuma Khan, Giriraj Shukla, Rashmip Mahajan, Eram Faridi, Amrita Mishra, Dr. Jiggnna Desai, Sheela Sharma, Hussain Kalsekar, Jennifer Nair, Aruna Nabh, Samira Mustafa Shaikh, Akhtar Husain, Dr. Karen Terry Raza, Pandari S. Shetty, Mohsin Shaikh, Anil Galgali, Sunish & Nisha Kunju, Sangram Shirke, Dr.Yogesh Lakhani, Ravindra Arora, Mehboob Babu Shaikh, Sayed Akbar Raza Rizvi, Nimesh Sanghrajka, Aarti Nagpal, Akhilesh Choudhary, Chhaya Tiwari, Poonam Singh, Shakir Shaikh, Sandya Mehta, Khalid Khan, Dr. Arun Kumar Gupta, Sramika Pramod Dalvi, Upendra Pandit, Kamlesh Vaishnav, Chaitali Chatterjee, Rinhee Suberwal, Preeti Singh, Saba Patel, Bhikaji Pandurang Khetle, Santosh Zadade, Atul Bosamiya, Dilshad Khan, Abdul Sattar, Sandeep Palwankar, Dr. Sundari Thakur, Arun Kumar Gupta, Ashok Dubey, Niranjan Pal, Dr. Ajay Dubey, Rajan Gupta, Arun Gavhane, Firoz Masuldar, Saahil Shakeel Shaikh, B N Tiwari, Gangeswar Lal Shrivastav, Adv.Neha Dubey, Dr. Krishna Chouhan, Nitin Shinde, Nadeem Khan, Karim Ayub Khan, Shaikh Altab Shafif, Dattatray Jadhav, Adv. Shailesh Dubey. Jayshankar Singh.

3) Dhadak Labour Management Award: This award is being offered through Dhadak Kamgar Union to recognize the efforts of those individuals who have helped grow the union at their own level.

The winners of this category include:

Winston Pereira, Nitin Khetle, Aarti Sawant, Baban Agade, Ramesh Dhuri, Ravi Bansode, Sunil Waghmode, Gobinder Singh Nagi, Arif Malik, Bhushan Koli, Pravin Boraniya, Pramod Vise, Mahesh Pawar, Vishal More, Shila Jadhav, Manoj Tiwari, Pradeep Gaud, Jullar Yadav, Praful Bele, Rahim Shaikh, Abhay Jha, K. Subramanian Naidu, Ashok Gaikwad, Manisha Sawant, Rakesh Yadav, Aziz Hussain Bakshi, Vijay Bate, J.J. Khan, Saira Khan.

4) Veer Laxmanrao Annaji Rane Samaj Bhushan Puraskar: This award will be bestowed to winners of an annual State Level Competition in which the best Essays, Poems, and Letters that appear in newspapers are considered. The award has been named after Veer Laxmanrao Annaji Rane, Father of Ashok laxmanrao Rane, senior journalist of Mumbai Mitra Newspaper the grandfather of Abhijeet Rane, who was one of the noble souls who fought for the freedom of the country. The award is one of the many initiatives that the 'Abhijeet Rane Youth Foundation' carries out for the welfare and development of the youth of the country.

The winners of this category include: Sujata Hanamghar, Vaibhav Patil, Shraddha Vaje, Sushil Malvi, Manisha Kadav.

Uttejanarth Award

Shaila Wagh, Avantika Jadhav, Sanjay Thakur, Sandhya Yadavadkar, Subhangi Wagh.

Rajyastriya Kavita Award

Dr. Shaileja Karode, Shubhangi Gurav, Sangita Upadhye, Sonali Shinde, Vilas Devlekar.

Uttejanarth Award

Baban Yeram, Sneha Gosavi, Parvesh Meshram, Dipali Bhoroopi, Bharti Kulkarni.

Rajyastriya Vrutta Lekan Competition

Jayram Devji, Manmohan Roge, Deepak Gunday, Madhukar Kubal, Suryakant Bhosale.

Uttejanarth Award

Jyoti Temkar, Arun Paradkar, Shashikant Sawant, Bhushan Thambe, Ramchandra Mestry, Bal Pandit, Madhuri Bhoirkar, Mayur Dolam, Uday Dandane, Seema Avsekar.

Varil Rajyastriya Competition Award

Hruta Ranade, Fhilip Redes, Yogita Hirve, Shivaji Kulal, Bhagyashree Ravle.

5) This award is given to winners of a competition that Mumbai Mitra/Vritta Mitra organizes during the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi on a public level. The competition considers the mandals or groups that have done the best decoration of their pandals where they have placed Ganpati idols throughout Mumbai during the Ganeshotsav festival. Abhijeet Rane will bestow the award to the winning mandals for the public Ganeshotsav Darshan Competition-2022.

Vast Media's CEO Amol Rane, says, "We are offering this award to fulfill our duty towards the society."

The winners of this category include:

Sai Krupa Mitra Mandal Goregaoncha Ichapurti (Goregaon), Riddhi Siddhi Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal (Malad), Shivsamrat Shri. Sarvajanik Mandal (Gatkopar), Shri. Shraddha Mitra Mandal (Dahisar), Tarabhag Sarvajanik Ganeshutsav Mandal (Majgaon), Shri. Siddhivinayak Bal Mitra Mandal (Kandivali), Sahyadri D-2 Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal (Kandivali), Ekta Mitra Mandal Braj Vadicaha Raja (Gatkopar), Aarey Yuvak Mandal (Goregaon), Pratapnagar Sarvajanik Ganeshutsav Mandal (Jogeshwari).

Abhijeet Rane is a rising star in Marathi journalism, who strives to solve the problems of blue-collar workers with the power of the pen. He is also a prominent labor leader from Maharashtra and a young and dynamic businessman.

A great supporter of blue-collar workers, Abhijeet Rane launched Dhadak Kamgar Union, as a crusade against injustice, exploitation, and malpractices in business, industry, and labor-oriented organizations. Besides Dhadak Kamgar Union, he has also been a pioneer in a number of social initiatives including:

- Abhijeet Rane Youth Foundation.

- The Great Maratha Educational Trust.

Abhijeet Rane also serves as the Maharashtra State President of the Writers And Journalists Association (WAJA, India), as well as the Chief Executive Officer of VMN Distributors, Abhijeet Associates, and Abhijeet Travels.

It is noteworthy that Abhijeet Rane has himself received several awards for his incomparable efforts to better the lives of the poor blue-collar workers as well as the downtrodden in society. Abhijeet Rane was recognized by the leading PR agency, Times Applaud, as a Covid-19 warrior for his outstanding support to workers in the Film and TV industry through Dhadak All Film Kamgar Sangathana. He was also commended for his dedication and support for medical fraternity workers through Dhadak Hospital Kamgar Union. He was bestowed with the ET Change Maker award last year for his efforts to uplift the poor and downtrodden by bringing a transformation in society. www.dhadakkamgarunion.in

