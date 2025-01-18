Dhruv Consultancy Services Secures Prestigious Consultancy Contracts for Major Infrastructure Projects

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18: Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited.(DCSL) (BSE - 541302: NSE - DHRUV), one of the leading infrastructure consultancy companies in India, is pleased to announce the receipt of the following two significant contracts, further strengthening its position as a trusted partner in the infrastructure development space.

A) Project Award from Indore Municipal Corporation

The Company has received the Letter of Acceptance for providing, consultancy services for Project Management (PMC) related to the Development of Master Plan Roads under the Special Assistance Scheme and other major roads in Indore (Package-1) from Indore Municipal Corporation. The consultancy contract, valued at Rs1.25 Cr, spans a period of 36 months. The project aims to streamline the construction and management of essential roads in Indore, enhancing the city's connectivity and contributing to its growth under the Indore Municipal Corporation's visionary roadmap. This project marks a significant milestone in DCSL's journey to support urban infrastructure development in India.

B) Project Award from NHAI

The contract, awarded in joint venture with M/s Global Infra Solutions, is commissioned by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). This project involves providing Independent Engineer services for the supervision of the construction of a 4-lane Pathalgaon-Kunkuri-CG/JH border section of NH-43 under the Bharatmala Pariyojana in Chhattisgarh. Valued at Rs9.27 Cr, the project encompasses the construction of the road section from Turua Ama village to Putrichouravillage, with a 24-month construction period followed by a 24-month defect liability period. The project will be executed in the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

Both of these prestigious projects highlight the company's growing footprint in the infrastructure consultancy sector and reinforce its reputation as a trusted partner for government infrastructure initiatives. The successful execution of these contracts is expected to open new business opportunities, driving future growth and expansion in the infrastructure consultancy sector.

Upon receiving the Letter of Acceptance, Tanvi Dandawate Auti, Managing Director of Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited said, "We are honored to have been entrusted with these vital projects. Our team is committed to delivering innovative, efficient, and high-quality project management services that align with the goals of these initiatives. These opportunities reaffirm our expertise in urban development and our capability to contribute meaningfully to the country's infrastructure advancement. We are also excited to witness our increasing regional presence with a diverse range of projects, strengthening our footprint across different regions.

Our total unexecuted order book as of today stands at Rs 303.5 Cr, which is executable by FY25. We look forward to collaborating with NHAI and the Indore Municipal Corporation to play a vital role in advancing India's infrastructure goals."

