Dhruv Tuli, the emerging name behind Algo Trading and Trade Automations

October 19: Dhruv is a 22 year old Portfolio Manager, Stock Trader, Entrepreneur from New Delhi. He trained more than 5000+ people during the first wave of covid earn a living from the stock market. He is an NISM Registered Stock Market Research Analyst and has been featured on ABP News, Hindustan Times and other outlets.

The prestigious Times Achiever 2022 function, held on 10 October at a 5 – star Novotel hotel in Juhu, Mumbai, was presented by TIMES ASCENT to felicitate today’s individuals for their brilliance and competence to inspire, lead, and encourage people worldwide. Dhruv Tuli, was conferred with the felicitated by acclaimed director of this year’s blockbuster film Bhulbhulaya 2, Mr AneesBazmee and gorgeous Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi.

Dhruv used to train offline in his Office in Aerocity in 2019 and switched online after covid and launched IM Stocks Trading Community which he has grown to be India’s largest community till date. He is also managing accounts of businessmen in Delhi-NCR under HedgeCraft Financial Services with a fund size of 60 CR. His Intraday Trading Strategy (using algos) was also patented in November 2020.

He also raised funding at the age of 18 for his AR Based business solutions firm which helped hyperlocal furniture dealers drive sales up by 4x and the technology he had was made even before Pepperfry and UrbanLadder had them which he has covered in his journey video also on Youtube which has over 25K+ subscribers.

He’s also an app developer with 250K+ active monthly users on the Google Play store with 3 Apps making it to the Top Charts. He was also the KPMG Ideation Challenge India runner up in 2020 among 700 MBA teams with his Business Model and a working prototype of an Artificial Intelligence enabled Chatbot that uses Non Directive Counselling through Machine Learning which is the most client centered therapy in Psychology. He has been with EY and KPMG before and holds around 80+ National Podiums in Technology events since his childhood. He’s been a rank holder in Olympiads held by Institute of Companies Secretaries.

His education includes a B.Com (Honours) graduate from Hansraj College, University of Delhi and Schooling from Modern School, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi.

