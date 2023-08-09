Diamond Park, Lohegaon Launches New Restaurant, Copa De Colina

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 9: Diamond Parks, Lohegaon, Pune’s iconic water park, has launched a new hill-top restaurant & Bar, Copa De Colina (CDC), in their park. This hill-top restaurant & bar is uniquely placed like an island in between huge blue pools and a lush-green ambience. It definitely puts you in a Goa state of mind.

“Sometimes all we need is a little bit of peace with our loved ones, sometimes to forget about the world and find peace with ourselves. We offer an environment that puts you in a Goa state of mind. 15 min from Pune Airport, we are in Pune City Limits yet far away from all the hustle and bustle of the city centres. Team Copa De Colina is set out on a mission to deliver awesome multi-cuisine food tailored to match the Puneri taste buds, reasonably priced drinks and an ambience that nobody else can offer. The entire mix of food, ambience, music, and service are all aimed to elevate the guest’s dining experience and make you comfortable enough to make it your regular place”, says Arjun Indulkar (MD, Diamond Parks).

The menu at Copa De Colina has been curated over time with the inputs on the requirements of their guests. On visiting, we witnessed multiple families and groups chowing down their Veg Kolhapuri’s, Paneer Butter Masalas, Chicken Butter Masala, Naans and Biryanis. It was evident from their expressions that they were all on cloud 9 after enjoying their meals. However, don’t make the mistake of assuming that this place is only a restaurant as the bar offers reasonably priced drinks and exciting offers during happy hours, best paired with some of their tikka’s and starters. Author’s Tip,” If you are nice to the waiters, they will arrange sizzlers for you from their sister restaurant Jungle Sizzlers and trust me they will take you back to old Pune Sizzler Days.”

What adds value to an outing to Copa De Colina is the fact that it is in Diamond Parks so you have access to the adventure park activities and ‘Hop A Little’ kids play zone, as pay-as-you-go. And don’t worry, you don’t require an entry ticket after 05:30 pm.

Don’t hesitate to contact them for Birthday Parties, Kitty Parties, Get Togethers or family outings, corporate outbounds, team outings etc. Their teams are full of energy that will work out packages that will deliver your desires.

About Diamond Parks, Lohegaon

With more than two decades of history, Diamond Parks, Lohegaon, is a beloved day-out destination for Punekars. The water park was originally known as Splash Mountain and has since been updated with a variety of new features and attractions. The park has evolved over 22 years of operation and is no longer only a waterpark. Now they also offer an Adventure Park, ‘Hop a Little’ Kids play zone, camping, farm stays, banquets and much more.

The Diamond Park experience provides patrons with the opportunity to explore the great outdoors and enjoy a variety of fun activities. Camping is available for those who want to spend the night under the stars, and there are also a variety of adventure activities to enjoy along with Hop a Little for kids and multiple restaurants for foodies.

Book your visit today or walk in any day! The Diamond Experience is always awesome!

P.S: Don’t Miss The Sunsets

For more information, visit us at https://www.diamondparks.com/home

