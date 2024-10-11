Digital Agency Techmagnate Wins 5 Awards at Prestigious Pitch BFSI Marketing Summit 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 11: Techmagnate, India's leading digital marketing agency, has won 5 awards at the Pitch BFSI Marketing Summit and Awards 2024, achieving a nearly clean sweep with 2 golds and 3 silvers. The awards count for five new feathers in Techmagnate's cap, further cementing their position as a leading digital agency for financial services and insurance.

The Pitch BFSI Marketing Summit and Awards recognise and honor the top leaders, brands, and pioneers from the BFSI and Fintech industries. The awards celebrate marketing excellence by spotlighting successful campaigns, strategies, and innovations that have significantly shown impressive results.

Techmagnate's clean sweep across five award categories underscores the agency's innovative approach and proven success in delivering data driven seo services for marquee brands in India's BFSI landscape. These awards also recognize and celebrate the long-standing relationship between Techmagnate and Bajaj Finserv, a leading NBFC in India.

"We're very excited about bringing home these awards from such a prominent industry event. The awards recognize the joint effort and hard work that all the teams have put in to ensure Bajaj Finserv's success and drive meaningful business growth for them" said Sarvesh Bagla, CEO and Founder of Techmagnate.

The agency has raked in awards for online lead generation, SEO-driven programmatic marketing, and ROI-driven marketing. All campaigns have demonstrated tremendous growth as a result of creative and strategic seo marketing, and are listed below.

1. Gold for the Most Effective Online Lead Generation Campaign for Bajaj Finserv General Insurance

2. Gold for the Most Effective SEO-Driven Programmatic Marketing for Bajaj Finserv Gold Loans

3. Silver for the Most Effective SEO-Driven Programmatic Marketing for Bajaj Finserv Bill Payment Services (BBPS)

4. Silver for the Most Effective SEO-Driven Programmatic Marketing for Bajaj Finserv General Insurance

5. Silver for the Most Effective ROI-Driven Campaign for Bajaj Finserv Gold Loans

"These digital marketing awards have given us a new jolt of energy," says Shubh Mukherji, COO at Techmagnate. "Of course, recognition from peers always feels great, but what we're really looking forward to is ushering in more vibrancy and freshness in our work. The team is really happy."

Established in 2006, Techmagnate is a prominent digital marketing agency, specializing in delivering brand transformation growth through SEO, Search Marketing, Martech, Digital PR, App Store Marketing and Content Marketing services. With a focus on driving digital excellence, Techmagnate has earned widespread acclaim as a top notch service provider for India's BFSI industry.

