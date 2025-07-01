Digital India has become a people’s movement: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi, July 1 Digital India has not remained a mere government programme but has also become a people’s movement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

In a post on X, she said 'Digital India' is central to building an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', and to making India a trusted innovation partner to the world.

“From bringing internet access to remote corners of the country to making government services available online, the 'Digital India' initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led-government has truly bridged the digital divide across the nation,” the Finance Minister wrote as the ‘Digital India’ mission completed 10 successful years.

“Scan. Pay. Done. India’s UPI revolution powers nearly half of the world’s real-time digital transactions,” she further stated.

According to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, with initiatives like UPI, DBT, GeM, ONDC, SVAMITVA, and many more, the nation is moving from digital governance to global digital leadership.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi writes, when the intent is right, innovation empowers the less empowered,” he posted on X.

The Prime Minister said in a post on LinkedIn that 'Digital India' is central to building an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', and to making India a trusted innovation partner to the world.

"To all innovators, entrepreneurs, and dreamers: the world is looking at India for the next digital breakthrough”.

Ten years ago, India embarked on a bold journey into uncharted territory with great conviction. While decades were spent doubting the ability of Indians to use technology, “we changed this approach and trusted the ability of Indians to use technology,” said PM Modi.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that ‘Digital India’ has revolutionised agriculture through eNAM, enabling farmers to connect directly with buyers across the country.

“With Rs 4 lakh crore in trade and 1.7 crore farmers empowered across 1,400+ mandis, the impact is real. A bold leap under the visionary leadership of PM Modi,” he posted on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor