Digital marketing expert Rajveer Singh Rathore is scaling new highs

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 02: Successful businesspersons and self-made entrepreneurs like Rajveer Singh Rathore inspire many others. Rathore is a technology entrepreneur who has emerged as a leading digital marketing expert in the country.

Rajveer is the founder of Yug Technology is Web Design & Digital Marketing Company in India based in Udaipur. Yug Technology is Web Design & Digital Marketing Company in India based in Udaipur. Yug Technology is Web Design & Digital Marketing Company in India based in Udaipur. He has also established other companies, the most notable of which is Udaipur School of Digital Marketing (USDM), one of the best institutes for digital marketing courses in Udaipur.

Rathore’s journey is truly inspiring as someone who failed his class 12 exams to Become a successful entrepreneur.

“I cleared the class 12 exam on my second attempt and got admission to an engineering college. I fell in love with computers and was amazed by technology’s unlimited applications and usage. I knew then that I would be a tech entrepreneur when the time came,” recalls Rathore.

He started working in a top software company in Pune after graduating from college. He successfully executed several tech projects and used the time to hone his skills. His love of creativity in marketing on digital platforms subsequently led him to establish Yug Technology in the year 2013, and he has not looked back since.

Setting up my venture was the best and the worst of times. I had limited capital, and there were challenges aplenty, but I was confident of making it. My team and I worked relentlessly and built successful brands Shloka Library (2021) and Wow Rajputi Poshak (2019) , setting a sound foundation for the company. We started with just two people; today, we are close to 50 and constantly expanding,” says Rathore

Yug Technology is a leading enterprise software and IT outsourcing company specialising in internet marketing, e-commerce solutions, web development, software services, job portal service, mobile web development, etc. In less than a decade, the firm has completed over 1,600 projects and has a 96% client retention rate.

Rathore later set up two more companies before establishing USDM, which has become Udaipur’s institute of choice for digital marketing courses. The institute imparts the best training and skills and assists students in job placements.

After establishing four companies, Rathore is presently working on more projects.

“Fear of failure can hinder growth, while the fact is that success is borne out of failure. I have fallen more than once, but I have got back up every time. I have continued to learn, which has helped me grow. I am always learning,” he adds.

Visit – Yugtechnology.com

https://usdm.in/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor