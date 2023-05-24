Dinesh Kumar, Vice President of Jharkhand Archery Association, Empowering Sports in the State

New Delhi (India), May 24: Dinesh Kumar, an esteemed figure in both the sports and political realms, is leaving an indelible mark on the state of Jharkhand. Currently serving as the Vice President of the Jharkhand Archery Association, Dinesh Kumar is dedicated to empowering sports and fostering a culture of excellence in the state. Under his leadership, the association has witnessed significant progress, with a renewed focus on nurturing young talents and providing them with the necessary infrastructure and resources to excel.

Beyond his involvement in sports, Dinesh Kumar is a prominent employee of Tata Steel Downstream Products Ltd. Having held a permanent position since 2008, he ventured into the realm of union elections in 2012 and has emerged victorious in four consecutive elections. His repeated triumphs are a testament to his unwavering commitment to advocating for the rights and welfare of the company’s employees.

Most importantly, Dinesh runs a social organization named Samadhan in Jamshedpur city, facilitating the marriage of impoverished young women from the community. His efforts have led to the union of 71 deserving daughters from underprivileged backgrounds. Notably, the organization predominantly attracts and engages women employed in domestic roles, furthering our commitment to uplift those in need.”

Born on November 21, 1977, in the vibrant city of Jamshedpur, Dinesh Kumar takes immense pride in his Indian citizenship. His affiliation lies with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a political platform through which he has effectively represented the interests of the people. Dinesh Kumar’s proficiency in the political field has been recognized through his role as the former BJP President of Jamshedpur and as a State Executive of the BJP in Jharkhand.

Apart from his professional achievements, Dinesh Kumar finds solace and support in his personal life. He is happily married to Preeti and is blessed with two children, Yash Kumar, and Ansh Kumar. His late father, Late Hari Ram, and his mother, Bedu Bai, have instilled in him the values of dedication, integrity, and perseverance.

Dinesh Kumar’s involvement in the social and political spheres has undeniably left an enduring impact. Through his exemplary leadership, he continues to champion the cause of employee rights at Tata Steel, ensuring a harmonious work environment. Simultaneously, his contributions to the Jharkhand Archery Association are fostering a culture of sportsmanship and excellence, inspiring aspiring athletes to reach for greatness.

Dinesh Kumar’s multifaceted portfolio and his unwavering dedication to the betterment of society have positioned him as a role model and an agent of positive change. With his astute leadership and profound passion, he continues to reshape the landscape of both sports and politics, leaving an indomitable legacy for generations to come.

