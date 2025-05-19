Dinesh Shahra Foundation Pays Tribute to Swami Sivananda Maharaj at Varanasi Ashram

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19: The Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF), under the guidance of its foundereminent industrialist, philanthropist, and spiritual seeker Dr. Dinesh Shahraoffered a heartfelt tribute to the revered Swami Sivananda Maharaj at his Ashram in Varanasi. The tribute was part of a commemorative gathering organized by Swamiji's disciples to honor his extraordinary 128-year-long life dedicated to yoga, selfless service, and the propagation of Sanatan Dharma.

Thousands from across India, including disciples of Swamiji and other saints, gathered to pay tribute to Swami Sivananda Maharaj. Various forms of seva were offeredmeals for saints and children, alms for the needy, and devotional kirtansall reflecting the spirit of service and devotion that defined Swamiji's extraordinary life.

During the visit, Dr. Shahra participated in the sacred ritual of Annadanam (offering of food) and joined devotional bhajans and kirtans in Swamiji's memory. These offerings reflected DSF's deep reverence for saints who have embodied India's spiritual ethos.

Dr. Shahra had the privilege of meeting Swami Sivananda Maharaj during his lifetime and recalled the profound impact of that encounter:

"Swamiji's presence was magnetic. His life was a beacon of humility, discipline, and divine service. He truly embodied the timeless values of Sanatan Dharmalove, compassion, and selfless giving," he remarked.

The Dinesh Shahra Foundation draws continuous inspiration from enlightened masters such as Swami Sivananda Maharaj. Aligned with its guiding philosophy of 'Live to Give', the Foundation is actively engaged in initiatives across spirituality, sustainable development, and value-based educationstriving to preserve and promote India's rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor