Director Abhinay Deo And Divya Khossla’s SAVI Receives Rave Reviews from Critics and Audience Alike

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 3: SAVI, the latest film starring Divya Khossla, Anil Kapoor, and Harshvardhan Rane, directed by Abhinay Deo is now in Cinemas has garnered rave reviews from both critics and audiences. Khossla, in a never-seen-before avatar, delivers a breakthrough performance that has captivated viewers and critics alike.

Reflecting the strong anticipation and positive word-of-mouth surrounding the film, SAVI is expected to open at around ₹2 crores at the box office on day 1. The excitement has been further amplified coinciding with World Cinema Day on May 31. This celebration saw movie tickets priced at just ₹99, providing an added benefit for cinema lovers and encouraging audiences to return to theaters.

Portraying a complex and layered character, Divya Khossla has set a new benchmark with her compelling performance. Critics have praised her ability to bring depth and authenticity to her role, Divya Khossla immerses herself into the role, delivering a performance that is both raw and riveting.

The audience response has been equally enthusiastic. Social media is abuzz with fans expressing their admiration for Khossla's portrayal, calling it a game-changer in her career. The film's emotional depth and engaging narrative have resonated deeply, making *SAVI* a must-watch.

An Abhinay Deo film Savi is produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, under the banners of Vishesh Films and T-Series. Shiv Chanana and Sakshi Bhatt have joined in as co-producers. ‘Savi' is now in theatres near you!

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor