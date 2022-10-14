Director Atin J Agarwal of Jaipan Industries awarded As Best Kitchen Appliance Brand leader 2022 at Times Achiever awards

October 14: Top Kitchen Appliance Brand Jaipan added another feather to its cap when under the leadership of Shri J. N. Agarwal (Managing Director), Atin Agarwal (Director) was conferred with the prestigious Times Achiever Award 2022 last week. The dynamic business leaders were presented with the award for the Brands’ exemplary contribution to the Kitchen and home appliance sector for more than 41 years.

The scintillating event was organized by Times Group at Novotel Hotel, Juhu in Mumbai, on 10th October in the presence of many eminent personalities, including highly acclaimed director of this year’s blockbuster film Bhulbhulaya 2, Mr AneesBazmee and gorgeous Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi.

Established in 1981, Jaipan Group is in the Home Appliances business. It is one of the largest companies involved in manufacturing and marketing more than 250 home appliance products, including Mixer Grander, Sandwich Maker, Ovens, Toaster, Grill, Air Fryer, Iron, Non-stick, Pressure Cookers, Tri-Ply, etc. The products are available in various styles, colours, materials, sizes, and mechanisms. According to their website, Jaipan Industries Limited, a subsidiary of Jaipan Group, has a network of 180 Distributors & 6000 Dealers across the country.

On receiving the award, Mr Atin Agarwal, Director of Jaipan Industries Ltd, said, “Consumer satisfaction has always been the first responsibility for our company, and we have followed this philosophy from its inception. As a team, we try to deliver value to every household and never compromise on quality management & integrity.” He further added that Jaipan Industries Limited is passionate about making home appliances and kitchenware products that not only help clients but also help them be passionate about the food and recipes they make.

Referred as one of the pioneers in the Indian consumer Durable industry, Jaipan Industries has been offering the best kitchen solutions to its customers not only at the domestic level but also as an outstanding collaboration with well-known international countries like the USA, Sri Lanka, Dubai, Muscat, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Nairobi, Nepal and Saudi Arabia. One of the key reasons why the brand has consistently earned customers’ love and affection for decades is because of the excellent functionality of its product line while maintaining budget-friendly price tags.

The company constantly adapts to the changing environment & strives hard to upgrade with the latest technology. Today the company offers well-designed home appliances and home furnishing products. It focuses largely on raising the standard of living of all Indian households by actively supporting any cause for society’s betterment and upliftment.

