Directorate of Education, Govt of NCT Delhi Collaborates with Delhi Soccer Association along with HCL To Develop Youth Football

New Delhi [India], October 27: Directorate of Education of Government of NCT Delhi in collaboration with Delhi Soccer Association (DSA) along with HCL, a leading global conglomerate announced a new program, 'Delhi Future Stars'. This initiative will aim to transform youth football in the capital region by providing platforms for young footballers to showcase their talent and take their skills to new heights. Himanshu Gupta, Director of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The Event will witness participation from over 6,500 players and more than 400 football teams. Click here to download Hindi Press Release.

The Delhi Future Stars aims to revolutionize three major leagues including the Delhi Youth League, the Delhi School League, and the Delhi Grassroots League to create opportunities. This collaboration signifies a major step towards nurturing and promoting football among the youth of Delhi, demonstrating commitment of Government of NCT Delhi in advancing the sporting landscape of the region.

The League will begin on 30 October 2023 and will feature more than 6,500 players and over 400 football teams throughout Delhi NCR. This initiative is expected to engage and captivate an audience of over 10 lakh people, with parents, schools and academies, all playing an important role in the league's success. Matches will be held at 35 different venues across Delhi NCR, providing ample opportunities for players to showcase their talent and compete at an elevated level.

Himanshu Gupta, Director of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, said, "Recognizing that sports are indispensable for cultivating physical fitness, teamwork, discipline, and resilience, the government has committed itself to creating a holistic environment where students can flourish athletically and academically. The Delhi Future Stars is just the beginning of our endeavor. We are committed to providing comprehensive support, infrastructure, and resources to enable young talents to rise within Delhi NCR's vibrant football ecosystem across schools, ensuring that students are well-equipped to excel."

Speaking on the occasion, Shikhar Malhotra, Director, HCL Corporation, said, "We believe that in order to create a great sporting environment, it is essential to establish a centre of excellence and make significant investments at the grassroots level. At HCL, we embrace this ethos, actively crafting programs that excel on both fronts. The Delhi Future Stars stands as a testament to our commitment to prepare the young talents of India for global sporting events. With a meticulously structured schedule spanning over a generous 4-month period, the league promises extensive exposure and high-quality competition. Our support, alongside the government, in nurturing the skills and abilities of these budding athletes exemplifies our belief in the power of human potential multiplied."

Commenting on this association, Anuj Gupta, the President of the Delhi Soccer Association, said, "Football is one of the largest and fastest growing sports in the country. With a population of over 3 crores, Delhi is a hotbed for football with a large football community in the capital. The collaboration between the Directorate of Education of Government of NCT Delhi, DSA and HCL demonstrates a unique partnership working together to create a brighter future for young footballers. Together, we aim to nurture talent, promote inclusivity, and foster a love for football among the youth in Delhi."

Details of the three Leagues:

* Grassroots League: More than 1,000 children will participate in U-6, U-8, U-10 and U-12 category matches. 10 Associate Organisers will conduct these matches at 10 different venues. Total number of matches expected is 1500+.

* School League: Total of 55 teams of boys and girls from different schools and accredited academies to participate in U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-19 category matches. These matches will take place in two venues: Chhatrasal Stadium and Thyagraj Stadium, Delhi.

* Youth League: Total of 66 teams of boys and girls from across Delhi NCR will participate in U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-19 category matches.

The Youth League and School League will consist of top clubs, academies, and schools participating in the league. The numbers of teams in different categories are as follows:

About HCL

Founded in 1976 as one of India's original IT garage start-ups, HCL is a pioneer of modern computing with many firsts to its credit, including the introduction of the 8-bit microprocessor-based computer in 1978 well before its global peers. Today, the HCL enterprise has a presence across varied sectors that include technology, healthcare and talent management solutions and comprises three companies - HCL Infosystems, HCL Technologies and HCL Healthcare. The enterprise generates annual revenues of over US$12.9 billion with over 220,000 employees operating across 56 countries. For further information, visit www.hcl.com.

About Delhi Soccer Association

Delhi Soccer Association, started in 1926 is the governing body for the sport of football in Delhi, affiliated to the All India Football Federation. DSA works towards the growth and development of Football in Delhi. DSA has over 100 football clubs playing across various divisions in Delhi. It is committed to working with highest levels of professionalism and integrity, to ensure that everybody in Delhi who desires to engage with football is encouraged to and enabled to do so and give the sport one's best. For further information, visit https://www.footballdelhi.com/.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2258579/Delhi_Soccer_Association_along_with_HCL.jpg

