Discover Deakin 2025 Begins in India - Deakin University's iconic Faculty Week returns to India with a sharper focus on student futures

New Delhi [India], August 19: The 8th edition of Deakin University's flagship Faculty Week - Discover Deakin 2025 (formerly i-Week) took off to an exciting start at Chandigarh yesterday. Reaffirming its enduring commitment to building future-ready talent through deep engagement with students, institutions, and education partners, Deakin University is proud to continue the legacy of immersive Deakin faculty and alumni, and students and stakeholders' engagement.

This annual event has become a cornerstone of Deakin's India engagement strategy, connecting thousands of students and educators with world-class academics, alumni, and global opportunities. It provides Indian students with a unique window to explore international academic pathways, career options, and a world of opportunities to achieve their dreams.

This year, Discover Deakin 2025 will run from 18 August to 3 September across eight key Indian cities - Chandigarh, New Delhi, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Designed specifically for Indian students, the program offers a sharper, outcomes-driven approach through a series of interactive, immersive, and informative sessions with Deakin academics, current students, and alumni.

Here is a look at the schedule for Discover Deakin 2025 sessions:

- 18 August (Mon) - Chandigarh | Hyatt Regency, Chenab Hall

- 19 August (Tue) - New Delhi | Sheraton, Dynasty Hall

- 22 August (Fri) - Kochi | Kochi Marriott, Jade Hall

- 23 August (Sat) - Bangalore | Taj MG, Vijayanagar Hall

- 24 August (Tue) - Mumbai | Four Seasons, Gallery North

- 27 August (Wed) - New Delhi | Le Meridien, Desire Hall

- 30 August (Sat) - Chandigarh | Hyatt Regency, Satluj Hall

- 1 September (Mon) - Hyderabad | Taj Krishna, Garden Room

- 3 September (Wed) - Chennai | Taj Coromandel, Clive Dupleix Hall

To register for a Discover Deakin Session in your city, please visit Discover Deakin 2025.

"Deakin has always believed in creating real-world impact for Indian students not just by offering high-quality education, but by opening pathways to global careers, futures and international mobility. Our faculty and subject matter experts have flown in from Australia for the event, bridging the gap between the university and its student base in India," said Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagement) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University.

"Through Discover Deakin 2025, we are ensuring that students, parents, and partners see first-hand the breadth of opportunities a Deakin education provides."

What Students Can Expect

- Direct Faculty Interaction: Participate in interactive workshops and one-on-one sessions with Deakin faculty to explore programs and future career pathways.

- Certificates & Goodies: All participants will receive a Certificate of Participation and stand a chance to win exciting Deakin merchandise.

- Alumni Insights: Hear inspiring journeys from Deakin alumni as they share real-world perspectives on international education, employability, and building global careers.

- Live Q&A Sessions: Engage directly with faculty, alumni, and student services staff through interactive Q&A sessions designed to provide clarity and guidance.

- Services & Support: Learn about Deakin's comprehensive student services, career development initiatives, and employability support that help students succeed both inside and outside the classroom.

Professor Aaron Russell, Associate Head of School (International), School of Exercise and Nutrition Science, Faculty of Health, Deakin University, said, "It is a great idea to come and visit a session of the Discover Deakin in your city. You get to learn about all the amazing courses we have to offer, the world-class facilities and amazing infrastructure at Deakin, and speak to some inspiring and motivational academic staff."

For Agents and Academic Partners

"Our agent and partner community play a vital role in guiding students to make informed choices about their future. Through Discover Deakin 2025, we are endeavouring to work closer with them to ensure students can make confident and well-informed choices," said Priyanka Singh, Executive Director (South Asia), Deakin University.

Workshops for recruitment partners and institutional collaborators will provide detailed updates on Deakin's programs, market positioning, and research collaborations, ensuring they are fully equipped to guide prospective students and align them with the courses and programs that are the 'best fit'.

As part of Discover Deakin 2025, students across India will have the opportunity to engage directly with Deakin's world-class academics from across the Faculty of Health, the Faculty of Science, Engineering and Built Environment (SEBE), the Faculty of Business and Law (B&L), and the Faculty of Arts and Education (A&E). This provides students with a unique opportunity to explore diverse disciplines, academic pathways, and future career prospects.

First reception

Yesterday, the opening session of Discover Deakin 2025 was held in Chandigarh, and it garnered a warm reception from among 60+ students, their families, as well as institutional partners from the region. The attendees took advantage of insightful sessions with the Deakin Faculty and conversations with current students, alumni, and guidance from admissions, career, and international support teams. The day was filled with clarity, connection, and confidence.

Harsimran Kaur, a participant at the Delhi Discover Deakin 2025 session, who plans to pursue her Masters in Exercise and Nutrition Science at Deakin, said, "I had a lot of doubts, and I am glad I attended the session as I got my questions especially around course and career outcomes answered and got to interact with the academic staff of Deakin directly. It was thoroughly enjoyable as well."

Harsimran's father, Jasvinder, added to his daughter's comments, saying, "The stream of Exercise and Nutrition Science is still very new in India, and I am really thankful for this session as we got a lot of our questions answered."

By combining academic engagement, alumni storytelling, and targeted outreach, Discover Deakin 2025 reinforces Deakin University's role as a trusted partner in India's higher education landscape and as a gateway for students to global careers and experiences.

About Deakin University

Established in 1974, Deakin University has grown to become one of Australia's most progressive and globally connected institutions. Celebrating 50 years of impact, Deakin is recognised for its unique balance of excellence in education and research with a clear focus on creating real-world outcomes that benefit communities both locally and globally.

With four campuses across Australia, Deakin offers over 300 industry-relevant courses, designed to equip students with the skills they need for future success.

As Australia's #1 university for overall educational experience, Deakin stands out for its strong digital engagement, practical learning, and career-focused outcomes.

To know more, please visit https://www.deakin.edu.au/

