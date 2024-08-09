Discover Next-Gen Oral Care with Edinora’s Edible Grade Toothpaste, Loved by Over 1 Lakh People

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], August 9: Edinora, a novel toothpaste formulated with edible-grade ingredients, is redefining the oral care industry. Developed by JP & GP MARKETERS AND CONSULTANTS Pvt Ltd, it was born from the personal health journey of founder Prabhakaran Gopinathan.

Edinora is a safe and effective oral care product that is free of harsh chemicals. It contains over 20 natural ingredients, including Miswak, liquorice, amla, and coconut oil.

This toothpaste brand puts both safety and effectiveness first, abstaining from synthesised chemicals like SLS, parabens, triclosan, artificial and artificial flavours. Rigorous testing has shown that accidental ingestion of up to 1 gram of Edinora toothpaste per kilogram of body weight causes no harm, highlighting its edible-grade nature.

A Range for Every Smile

Edinora offers a comprehensive range of products to cater to diverse oral needs:

Edinora Kids: Specially formulated for children aged 3-14.

Specially formulated for children aged 3-14. Edinora Prime: Designed for adults seeking daily oral care.

Designed for adults seeking daily oral care. Edinora Sensipro: Targeted at individuals with sensitive teeth and gum issues.

Targeted at individuals with sensitive teeth and gum issues. Complementary products: Dental floss, floss holders, and toothbrushes.

“We believe knowledge is power, especially when it comes to your oral health,” says Prabhakaran Gopinathan. “That’s why we encourage everyone to take a moment and read those toothpaste labels. Understanding the ingredients can make a big difference.”

Trusted by Over a Lakh Customers

Over a lakh, clients have trusted Edinora in an impressively short amount of time. This swift adoption of the products shows its efficacy and safety.

“It’s incredibly humbling to see our vision of safe and effective oral care resonating with so many,” says Prabhakaran Gopinathan. “This milestone is just the beginning of our journey to reshape the oral care industry.”

Edinora is committed to protecting the oral microbiome while providing effective oral care. By selecting Edinora, customers are consciously prioritising their oral health and general well-being.

Edinora toothpaste is available in edinora.com, amazon, flipkart, meesho etc. For more information, please visit: www.edinora.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor