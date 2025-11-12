Discover the Magic of Wicked: For Good at Elphaba's Retreat

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 12: As audiences prepare to step back into Oz in Universal Pictures' Wicked: For Good, the epic conclusion to the global cinematic phenomenon arriving in theaters November 21, Airbnb is opening the doors to Elphaba's Retreather forest hideaway and innermost sanctuary where branches and blooms shape the space, blurring the line between forest and refuge, inviting fans to step directly into her story.

Grammy, Emmy, Tony-winning and 3x Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo is inviting guests into Elphaba's Retreat, a one-of-a-kind experience inspired by the actor's transformative journey as Elphaba. Rooted in the character's strength, the retreat captures the essence of Cynthia's deep connection to the role and the elements of Elphaba's world that she helped bring to life.

With both an experience and stay, guests will have two opportunities to explore the artistry, imagination, and spirit that define Elphaba's storywith a few select fans getting the ultimate chance to spend a night surrounded by the spellbinding details of Elphaba's world.

"Elphaba taught me that our differences are what makes us powerful," said Cynthia. "Her story transformed me, and I can't wait to share that journey with you."

The Experience

Tucked deep within the Ozian forest, Elphaba's Retreat is an enchanting space where guests can fully immerse themselves and experience the beloved character with none other than Cynthia Erivo herself. Inspired by the actor's empowering journey as Elphaba, the experience blends storytelling, rituals, and hands-on creative activities, all set against an enchanting forestand features Elphaba's hat, broom, and sacred Grimmerie. Guests will leave with lasting memories, a glimpse into Cynthia's profound bond with Elphaba, and a personal connection to the magic of her world.

The Stay

The overnight stay extends the revelry into the night, inviting guests to fully inhabit Elphaba's world, surrounded by rich textures, vibrant colors, and serene beauty of the nature that surrounds her Retreat. From immersive rituals to creative keepsakes and thoughtful forest-inspired bites, the stay offers a peaceful, inspiring, and memorable experience that brings the wonder of Oz to life

How to Request to Book

Guests ready to be changed for good can request to book the experience for their chance to Unlock Elphaba's Wicked Retreat with Cynthia Erivo by visiting airbnb.com/wickedforgood. The experience is available to request to book beginning November 11 at 7am PT for $0 per person, with submissions closing on November 13 at 7am PT. Up to 20 eligible guests will be selected to join Cynthia Erivo for the experience taking place on December 3, in Thousand Oaks, CA.

But the magic doesn't end there. Wicked: For Good fans who missed their chance to join the full experience can still rejoicify, because there's an opportunity to stay overnight in Elphaba's Retreat. For one night only, the Retreat will open its doors for an exclusive overnight stay, inviting up to two guests to sleep beneath the stars on December 6. Fans can request to book the overnight stay at airbnb.com/wickedforgoodretreat beginning November 11 at 7am PT through November 20 at 7am PT.

Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Thousand Oaks, CA. Guests attending the Unlock Elphaba's Wicked Retreat with Cynthia Erivo experience are responsible for their own accommodations. Fans can see Universal Pictures' Wicked: For Good in theaters November 21.

Brought to you by Airbnb. There is no cost to submit a request. Guests must be 18+ to request to book. Accompanying travelers must be 18+. Geographic and other eligibility restrictions may apply. For full terms, eligibility criteria and details on how participants will be selected and how personal data may be used, visit airbnb.com/rules. Participation is subject to acceptance of the Official Rules and signing a liability/publicity release.

Can't make it all the way to Oz? Explore other thrillifying ways to experience the serenity of Elphaba's Retreat at airbnb.com/e/wicked.

