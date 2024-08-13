Discover Your Musical Journey with The Music School Bangalore

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 13: Welcome to The Music School Bangalore (TMSB), where your passion for music meets world-class education and global opportunities! Founded in 2013 by Milton Lance, TMSB is not just a music school; it’s a gateway to your dreams.

Why Choose TMSB?

Globally Recognized Qualifications

At TMSB, we pride ourselves on offering qualifications that are recognized worldwide. Our Level 3 Extended Diploma for music practitioners is equivalent to A Levels in Music, opening doors for students to pursue a Bachelor's degree. Students can complete a two-year full-time program at TMSB and gain admission to prestigious music colleges.

Pathway to International Education

But that's not all. TMSB also offers Level 4 and Level 5 courses, equivalent to the first and second years of a Bachelor’s degree. After completing these levels, students can transfer their credits to partner colleges in Australia, the UK, Ireland, Germany, and the USA to finish their final year. This seamless credit transfer ensures that your hard work at TMSB is recognized globally.

State-of-the-Art Facilities

Our campus boasts top-notch facilities, including a fully equipped performance hall, high-end recording studios, and state-of-the-art equipment. These facilities are designed to provide students with the best possible environment to hone their skills and showcase their talents.

Learn from the Best

Our faculty consists of highly qualified professionals dedicated to nurturing your musical abilities. Additionally, we regularly host workshops with international musicians, giving you the chance to learn from the best in the industry.

Comprehensive Music Programs

Whether you’re a beginner or an advanced musician, TMSB offers subscription-based classes in various instruments, including drums, guitar, keyboard, violin, vocals, piano, and ukulele. Our programs are tailored to meet the needs of every student, ensuring a well-rounded musical education.

Join Us and Elevate Your Musical Journey

Choosing TMSB means you're not just enrolling in a music school; you're becoming part of a community that values excellence, creativity, and global opportunities. With our globally recognized qualifications and state-of-the-art facilities, we're committed to helping you achieve your musical dreams. Ready to embark on your musical journey? Join The Music School Bangalore today and turn your passion into a profession!



