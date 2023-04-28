Diva Planet Magazine Selected Top 50 Remarkable Women for the Year 2023 from the Various Professions
New Delhi (India), April 28: Diva Planet Magazine is a platform for Women and By Women Only. Diva word itself stands for those Women who have outstanding talent in the world, and that was the only purpose of starting this organisation to celebrate Women and their achievements. It was established by Founder & CEO Aarti Sorout under the Crown Times organisation.
This platform recognises those Women who have made a remarkable contribution towards society and are a symbol of strength and women empowerment.
To celebrate their victories and contributions, this time, Diva Planet Magazine came up with the Top 50 Remarkable Women Awards 2023.
Naming them with their Particular Professions:-
- Priya Tiwari – Remarkable Model & Engineer 2023
- Neha Sarah – Remarkable Author 2023
- Dr. K. Chitra – Remarkable Senior Manager – IT 2023
- Dr. Nirmala Kotnis – Remarkable International Badminton Player & Indian Expert 2023
- Ar. Priyadharshini Thambiraj – BEST INDIAN WOMEN CEO (NOVA CONSTRUCTIONS) 2023
- Deepti Sanoria – Remarkable Model & Pageant Title Holder 2023
- Shreya Tamhankar- Prominent Music Artist 2023
- Shobhita Bhardwaj – Prominent Educationalist & Woman Principal 2023
- Yoshitha Murugan – Founder of MyPRO TRAINING ACADEMY as Emerging Young Entrepreneur 2023
- Dr. Priyanka Joshi More – Remarkable Author & College Teacher 2023
- Dr. Archana Jain ( Hon) – Business Women, Founder (Florian Spa N Salon, India Brainy Beauty and Florian Foundation)
- Dr. Mamta Mohan Singh – Remarkable Social Activist 2023
- Richa Bansal – Promising Entrepreneur 2023
- Pragati Sharma – Model & Food Influencer 2023
- Annwesa Singh – Remarkable Indian Classical Dancer 2023
- K. Sneha Ramchander – Prominent Kuchipudi Artist 2023
- Pia Singh – Young Visionary Entrepreneur ( The MindSmith ) 2023
- Dr. Neha Rai – Young Promising Author 2023
- Sanjukta Sinha – Promising Sustainability Advocate -WELL AP
- Ruchimitra Jagadev Mohapatra – Young Visionary Entrepreneur 2023
- Neha Chotalia – Visionary Architect and Interior Designer of the Year 2023
- Anu Somarajan -Most Iconic Woman Entrepreneur of the Year 2023
- Aarthi Kailash -Emerging Iconic Mehandi Artist of the Year 2023
- Dr. Mehar Nithyan, PhD. ( Psychotherapy)- Prominent Psychotherapist of the Year 2023
- Sanchayata Gorasia-Dynamic Event Planner and Designer of the Year 2023 (The Eventella)
- Mythili Vijayaraghavan -Dynamic personality of the year 2023
- Medha Bhatt -Best Journalist & Author of the year 2023
- Nirmala Soni (CA, RV-SFA)- Dynamic Personality in Educational Field 2023
- Dhivya -Youngest Best Educationalist of the Year
- Sheetal Ashok Agarwal – Prominent Entrepreneur of the Year 2023
- Midhila Jose – Promising Young Entrepreneur & Pageant Winner 2023
- Bhaavya Roy – Remarkable Criminal Lawyer & Founder of Kranti Law Office 2023
- Sruthi Anoop – Remarkable Malayalam poet and teacher 2023
- Sanjana Parab Mangure -Promising Sr. Art Designer & Founder of Mom&Babyco 2023
- Dr. Megha Gupta Chaudhary – Promising Educationist 2023
- Neeharika Panjala – Visionary Entrepreneur and Ceo of Vyahrithi salons 2023
- Payal Kapoor Killa- Promising Social Change-maker and Influencer 2023
- Mekhala Nayak – Woman Magician and Founder of Patu Crafts 2023
- Dr Chetna Umakant Parab -Remarkable Artist 2023
- Kunjal Shah- Remarkable Tarot Reader and Numerologist 2023
- Dr. Harsha Khandelwal – Remarkable Young Promising Entrepreneur 2023
- Farvi Wadhwa – lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist 2023
- Keerthi kiran kumar – Prominent Author and Poet kannada literature 2023
- Dr. Sree Keerthi- Prominent Doctor of the Year 2023
- S.Sandhya – Prominent Yoga Instructor 2023
- Elizabeth Tomy – Prominent Psychologist of the Year 2023
- Tapanwita Saha – Best Visionary Educationalist of the Year 2023
- Dr.Pallavi Dwivedi – Prominent Youngest Educationalist of the year 2023
- Samarpita Sen- Social Worker and Influencer 2023
50. Anjali Sanghi – Dynamic Sanskrit Educator and Author of the Year 2023
