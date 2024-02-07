Diversey India Unveils Growth Plans for the Country

IMC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7: Diversey, a Solenis Company, announced its growth plans for India's water treatment and hygiene sectors during a press meeting with their global and regional management teams. As a leader in water and wastewater management, as well as cleaning and hygiene solutions, the company unveiled an ambitious growth plan and vision for India's water treatment and hygiene sectors, emphasizing the pivotal role of innovation and sustainability in driving this growth.

Following the merger of Solenis and Diversey in 2023, the company is now a more diversified company with significantly increased scale, broader global reach and the ability to offer a 'one- stop shop' suite of solutions that meet customer demand and address water management, cleaning and hygiene issues on a global basis. As a result, the company anticipates significant opportunities for growth in India's tourism infrastructure and hygiene development sectors. With investments in the value chain and innovation capabilities, the company is poised to capitalize on India's economic growth while ensuring a positive contribution.

On site for the press meeting and discussion, John Panichella, CEO, Solenis, commented "Globally we see a growth trend on four key parameters namely water treatment, infection prevention, protection of food supply and fibre-based packaging solutions and Solenis is all set to capitalise on these trends with initiatives. Today, we are an 8 billion dollar company and our priority for India in the next 3-5 years is to achieve higher double-digit growth. This ambitious growth will be achieved through timely investments in R&D, new manufacturing plants and key acquisitions". He added, "We expect that our expertise in fibre-based packaging solutions and opportunities in coating will play a significant role in driving the growth in India and globally".

Addressing the media, Somer Gundogdu, President Emerging Markets and TASKI, stated, "Amongst the emerging markets, India is one of the important markets for us where we have a differentiated market position. Adding to the growth trajectory is the expanding Indian economy which will pave the way for us to scale the business significantly. Our commitment to drive sustainability in India will be driven by three key sectors namely hospitality, healthcare and building service contractors. We look forward to acquisitions in India by doubling down our efforts."

Brijesh Rathore, Vice President, South Asia (Diversey Institutional) & Global Strategic Accounts APAC, elaborated on India's growth story, emphasizing the company's dedication to giving back to communities through initiatives like GARIMA - a skill development initiative, and sustainability initiatives like Soap for Hope™ and Linens for Life™ that repurpose discarded soaps and linen to reduce the carbon footprint and promote hygiene. With a heavy focus on sustainability and innovation, Diversey - a Solenis company is poised to drive transformative changes in India's cleaning and hygiene sectors.

