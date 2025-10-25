'DIVINE SURRENDER' -- A Buddhist Anthem of Peace, Awakening and Compassion Unveiled in Mumbai

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25: An evening of music, mindfulness, and spiritual reflection unfolded in Mumbai as 'DIVINE SURRENDER' - The Buddhist Anthem of Peace, Awakening and Compassion" was officially launched at Downtown 20 Hall, Churchgate.

Penned by Shri Rajkumar Badole, former Minister and current MLA, the anthem carries a profound message of peace, self-realization, and compassion values central to Buddhist philosophy. The project features internationally acclaimed actor Gagan Malik in a symbolic role, with music composed and sung by Pawa, a renowned Buddhist musician known for blending meditation, melody, and mindfulness into one transcendent experience. The anthem is directed by Niraj Prabhakar, who adds a cinematic depth to this spiritual creation and Produced by Mr. Aniket Badole of Yugandhar Creations. The song will also be launched in multiple languages like Thai, Vietnamese, Sri Lankan, Cambodian & Bangladeshi & many more".

Recorded at Studio 28, Bangkok one of Southeast Asia's most prestigious studios 'Divine Surrender' was brought to life with a grand symphony orchestra, creating a majestic fusion of Eastern spirituality and global orchestral soundscapes. The anthem serves as an artistic bridge between cultures, celebrating the timeless teachings of the Buddha through the universal language of music. Presented by Yugandhar Creations, 'Divine Surrender' stands as a heartfelt artistic offering that unites music, spirituality, and global harmony on one stage.

The launch event was graced by several distinguished dignitaries, making it a truly memorable evening. Mr. Donnawit Poolsawat, Consul-General of the Royal Thai Consulate in Mumbai, and Shri Sanjay Savkare, Minister of Textiles, Government of Maharashtra, attended as Chief Guests. The Guests of Honour included Ms. Shirani Ariyarathne, Consul-General of Sri Lanka in Mumbai; Shri Dinesh Waghmare, Chief Election Commissioner, Maharashtra; Ms. Koushalya Wickramasinghe, Chairperson of Siddhivinayk Cine Arts (Pvt) Ltd.; and Act. Captain Nattakit Chaichalermmongkhon, Thai businessman and researcher, Mr. Aniket Badole, Producer, Yugandhar Creations. The event also saw the presence of Pawa, the composer and singer of the anthem; Gagan Malik, acclaimed actor; and Niraj Prabhakar, director of the 'Divine Surrender' music video.

Speaking at the launch, Shri Sanjay Savkare, Minister of Textiles, Government of Maharashtra, said, "Today, this beautiful song 'Divine Surrender' has been launched with collaborations from Thailand, and I am truly happy to witness it. In politics too, we have artists who appreciate culture and creativity, and I feel proud to see such initiatives coming from our own leaders. I extend my best wishes to the entire team behind this anthem."

Mr. Donnawit Poolsawat, Consul-General, Royal Thai Consulate in Mumbai said, "It is truly heartening to see a project like Divine Surrender emerge as a bridge between Thailand and India, two nations who are deeply connected through the shared wisdom of Lord Buddha. This anthem reflects the timeless message of peace and compassion that our cultures have cherished for centuries, now expressed through the universal language of music."

Shri. Rajkumar Badole shared, " 'Divine Surrender' is more than just music it is a prayer for global harmony, a surrender to the divine truth within. When I penned these verses, I envisioned a message of peace that transcends borders. With Pawa's soulful music recorded in Thailand and Gagan Malik's profound presence bringing it to life, this anthem has truly become a bridge of compassion between India and the world."

Adding to the reflection, Pawa said, "Through this anthem, I wanted to create an experience that helps people pause, breathe, and reconnect with the compassion that lives within us all as Buddha music is not just music but about meditation.

Mr. Gagan Malik, who has featured in the anthem, shared, "This world, in the phase it is going through today, needs peace more than ever. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was a true visionary he had foreseen this long ago, understanding that only compassion and equality can guide humanity forward. I feel grateful that through 'Divine Surrender,' I can carry this message of peace and awakening ahead."

The evening witnessed an inspiring confluence of culture, art, and spirituality. Dignitaries, monks, artists, and members of the creative fraternity came together to celebrate the message of peace and awakening that the anthem embodies. The atmosphere was serene and contemplative, with live performances and moments of silence that invited introspection and harmony.

The event marked a significant milestone in the journey of Buddhist art and music from India to the world a harmonious confluence of philosophy, creativity, and devotion that left the audience deeply moved.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cp8oADl19Ww&list=RDCp8oADl19Ww&start_radio=1

