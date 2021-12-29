Divyang T10 Premier League confederates with Kraasa Shoes as sponsor for Season 2

World Divyang T10 Premier League has announced its Season 2 of cricket matches for the specially-abled individuals interested in cricket.

They have onboarded Kraasa Shoes, a premium shoe brand as their first sponsor for the series. The league is going to be conducted under the Para-cricket association of India and the series is going to begin in the month of February 2022 and will be taking place in a stadium in Noida.

The World Divyang T10 Premier League will witness eight cricket teams competing against each other. They are giving a field to every one of the capable and enthusiastic players who need to add to the universe of cricket yet didn't have a chance to do as such because of their actual limitations. The teams have players from the whole way across the world including Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Many are previous Para-Olympic champs who have been eminent to address their nations at public and worldwide scales.

Kraasa Shoes is a premium shoe brand that deals in manufacturing and selling a wide variety of shoes.

The brand through its exemplary designs and creative strategies has manifested a strong footing across all eCommerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, PaytmMall, Ajio, and many more.

Being enthusiastic to be a part of World Divyang T10, CEO of Kraasa Shoes, Ashish Kukreja shares, "World Divyang T10 League is one of the best measures to give the very talented players a space to show the best they have got. I am very glad to be associated with such a brand for two years now who look beyond the physical limitations of players and identify the potential they hold within themselves. I am all geared up to do everything in my capability to boost the morale and keep up the sportsman spirit of our players alive."

Talking about his endeavor, Founder Rajeev Mishra said, "Cricket is a sport loved and appreciated by almost every other person in this country and I have always had a longing to somehow contribute to the sport. With World Divyang T10 Premier League in action, I can see my dream along with many others to come true."

The Para-cricket Association Of India has been appointed as the caretaker of all the proceedings for the second season that is to begin in February.

One could undoubtedly say that The World Divyang T10 Premier League has helped specially-abled players embark on the journey of finding their calling on the field and do justice to the plethora of talent that they are carrying within themselves.

