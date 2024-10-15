Diwali offers on Classic 350 and Bullet 350 online bike shopping with Bajaj Finance

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: This Diwali season, Bajaj Finance is bringing irresistible offers to help bike enthusiasts fulfil their dream of owning a Royal Enfield. Customers can now avail of cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 on booking the iconic Royal Enfield Classic 350 or Bullet 350 online through Bajaj Mall and financing the purchase with a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan. With Diwali offers, now is the best time to book one of the top Royal Enfield bikes easily on low-cost EMIs.

Exclusive Diwali cashback offers on Royal Enfield bike

For a limited time during the Diwali festive season, customers can avail of cashback offers of up to Rs. 5,000 on the online booking of Royal Enfield bikes, such as the Classic 350 or Bullet 350, on EMI via the Bajaj Mall website or the Bajaj Finserv App. These cashback offers make it an ideal time to bring home a new Royal Enfield and celebrate the festival of lights in style. Additionally, these offers apply to multiple variants of the Classic 350 and Bullet 350, making it easier to choose the bike that best fits the customer's budget and preferences.

For example, the on-road price of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 can range around Rs. 2 lakh or more, depending on the city and variant. With a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan, the new bike can be purchased on affordable EMIs with flexible repayment tenure options. Combine that with the cashback benefits, and this Diwali offer becomes even more attractive for bike lovers.

The timeless appeal of Royal Enfield: Classic 350 and Bullet 350

Royal Enfield bikes are revered for their rugged build, powerful engines, and unmatched riding experience. The Classic 350 is renowned for its retro design paired with modern features, while the Bullet 350 has become a symbol of an enduring motorcycling legacy. These bikes not only offer superior performance but also embody the passion and thrill of riding, making them a favourite for both seasoned riders and new motorbike enthusiasts.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350, with its new J-series engine, offers improved refinement, stability, and comfort. With features like dual-channel ABS, a comfortable saddle, and a smooth gearbox, the Classic 350 ensures a premium riding experience, whether on city streets or highways. The Bullet 350, on the other hand, retains its authentic and vintage design with a single-cylinder engine that offers a perfect blend of old-school charm and robust performance.

During the festive season, owning a Royal Enfield bike is convenient with special festive cashback offers and flexible financing options from Bajaj Finance. Whether it is the robust Classic 350 or the iconic Bullet 350, Bajaj Finance provides hassle-free two-wheeler loans that make the new bike purchase affordable.

Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan: Convenient and affordable

Purchasing a Royal Enfield bike this Diwali is simple with a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan. Bajaj Finance offers easy bike financing options that come with multiple benefits:

* Up to 100% financing: Customers can avail of up to 100% financing on the on-road price of the bike with a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan. This means that there is no stress of paying a hefty down payment and the new Royal Enfield Classic 350 or Bullet 350 can be booked with minimal upfront cost. Do note that the loan amount will depend on meeting the eligibility requirements for a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance.

* Flexible EMI options: With a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan, customers can choose from flexible repayment tenures ranging from 12 to 72 months. This allows customers to manage EMIs based on their financial capacity without compromising on budget.

* Quick loan approval: The two-wheeler loan approval process is quick and seamless, with minimal documentation. The new bike can be booked online on EMIs. After the online booking confirmation, a Bajaj Finance representative will help throughout the process, ensuring a smooth experience.

With these benefits, owning a Royal Enfield bike becomes more affordable, and with Diwali just around the corner, this is the best time to take advantage of these exclusive offers.

Steps to avail the Diwali offers on Royal Enfield bikes

Booking a Royal Enfield Classic 350 or Bullet 350 this Diwali with a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance is easy and convenient. Here is how to avail of the cashback offer and financing options:

* Browse Royal Enfield models: Visit the Bajaj Mall website or the Bajaj Finserv App and explore the available models of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Bullet 350. Compare features, colours, and variants to find the preferred bike.

* Select the EMI plan: Choose a suitable EMI plan after selecting the desired model. Review the applicable Diwali cashback offers of up to Rs. 5,000 on the selected bike.

* Confirm booking online: After selecting the bike and EMI plan, confirm the online booking via Bajaj Mall. This initiates the process for obtaining the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan.

* Complete the two-wheeler loan process: A Bajaj Finance representative will assist further in completing the documentation and loan approval process, which involves minimal paperwork.

* Take delivery of the new Royal Enfield: After loan approval and completing the required documentation, the Royal Enfield bike can be collected from the nearest partner showroom.

Brighten up this Diwali with a new Royal Enfield bike

This Diwali, light up the celebrations by bringing home the Royal Enfield Classic 350 or Bullet 350 with Bajaj Finance. Get to ride one of the most iconic motorcycles in India and enjoy festive savings through cashback offers of up to Rs. 5,000. With flexible EMI plans, up to 100% financing, and hassle-free loan approvals, Bajaj Finance ensures that purchasing the new Royal Enfield bike online is an easy and stress-free process.

So, why wait? Take advantage of these Diwali offers on Royal Enfield bikes, available for a limited time only. Visit the Bajaj Mall website or use the Bajaj Finserv App today to book a new Royal Enfield bike and make this Diwali truly memorable.

