Diwali Stock Market Holiday: Are NSE and BSE Open or Closed For Wednesday October 22nd?

The Indian stock market recorded modest gains during the special Diwali trading session on Tuesday, October 21, as investors welcomed the start of Samvat 2082 with optimism. Both key indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — extended their winning streak to five consecutive sessions.

The Nifty 50 edged up by 0.1% to close at 25,868.6, while the Sensex rose by 0.07%, settling at 84,426.34. These mark the highest closing levels for both indices since September 2024.

However, trading will pause mid-week, as markets remain shut on Wednesday, October 22, in observance of Diwali Balipratipada. This marks the third market holiday for the month of October 2025, following closures on October 2 (Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra) and October 21 (Diwali Laxmi Pujan).

According to the stock market holiday calendar for 2025, there are a total of 18 non-trading days, with four falling on weekdays.

Looking ahead, the next market closure will occur on November 5 in observance of Prakash Gurpurb (Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birthday), followed by a year-end break on December 25 (Christmas Day)